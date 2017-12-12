Mayor Harkins Charity Golf Tournament donates $5,000 to Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center received an early holiday gift from Mayor John Harkins of Stratford, when he presented a $5,000 gift to the rehabilitation agency. The donation was distributed from the proceeds of the Mayor’s annual Charity Golf Tournament.

“We greatly appreciate this contribution to The Kennedy Center to help bridge our state funding gap,” said Martin D. Schwartz, president and CEO of The Kennedy Center. “Our agency, which assists thousands of people with disabilities throughout the region, will use this donation for general operating expenses.”

Mayor Harkins added, “I have been involved with the Kennedy Center for nearly 30 years, first as a legislator and then as a Mayor of Stratford. I have seen firsthand the benefits of this major nonprofit and their many vital services to the community. In Stratford, the Kennedy Center operates several group homes and their Children’s Services team is headquartered here. I wanted to give back to a worthy local charity such as The Kennedy Center.”

The Kennedy Center, founded in 1951, is an internationally accredited, nonprofit, community-based rehabilitation organization that serves more than 2,000 individuals annually. For more information about the Kennedy Center, visit thekennedycenterinc.org.