Politics as usual in Stratford

To the Editor:

Politics as usual here: As is repeatedly again and again verified, political actions of the powerful against the interests of the victims of political power are not defined by membership within either party and with allegiance to the party line dogma of either party but instead, to the quest of achievement of power.

As political position equals power, as “interested parties” readily switch away from party line dogma loyalty, switch away from party membership/allegiance if such actions suit their personal allegiance to their true Higher Power (that being greed for, quest of personal power), as political warfare discussion of the reality that the true primary objective of achieving profits for the powerful few over supporting the rights of the victimized many is so assiduously avoided in our arena of political policy and decision-making, I am again the Stratford child crying out that “The emperor has no clothes” in reminding Stratford residents that the current Republican mayor has made appointees to his multiple commissions/agencies/ boards from both political parties, that Mayor’s appointees are to be approved by Town Council composed of both parties’ members, that the powerful political players in Stratford, these including the Mayor’s stable of town attorneys and town-contracted attorneys and their people, Attorney and State Sen. Kevin Kelly, Stratford’s past and current probate judges, repeatedly, overwhelmingly gain profit for themselves at the expense of Stratford residents per holding their positions of power in Stratford.

Corruption, self-enrichment at our expense continues to be perpetrated in the parade of injury being inflicted upon residents as budget and tax debates headline Town of Stratford political warfare.