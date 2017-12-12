Stratford Star

The spirit of Stratford

By Stratford Star on December 12, 2017 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

On my way from the North Pole with Santa and friends, we were so happy to stop in Stratford once again.

At the firehouse we landed and hopped on board with the firefighters to the town folks who clambered and roared.

The music, the smiles, so much to behold, from the lighting of the tree the night would unfold.

Then Santa headed back home and I hung around for Sunday at the Perry House and more children in town. Each child that I spoke with and listened intent showed the hope and the spirit for which this season is meant.

Family values and love were this vision so right as I watched the future of Stratford shining so bright.

Mrs. Claus

