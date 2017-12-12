Hoydick begins

Laura Hoydick is now Her Honor.

Before an audience of thousands on Monday in the Stratford High School auditorium, the current 120th District state representative raised her right hand and said yes when friend and fellow State Rep. Themis Klarides, R-114, asked if she would execute the position of mayor to the best of her abilities.

Klarides offered congratulations, a hug and a kiss. And with that, Hoydick was officially Stratford’s third mayor and the first woman to hold the town’s highest office. She succeeds fellow Republican John Harkins, who opted not to run for a third term last March.

“I am now proud to stand before you as your first woman mayor,” Hoydick said during her inaugural remarks.

Hoydick said the town needs to look at critical development and redevelopment to achieve stability in town. Hoydick added that the town needs to “leave the stridency and rancor behind us.”

“Let us vow to seek common ground before reflexing and staking out battleground,” Hoydick said. “Great things can be achieved when we hear and respect one another and as mayor, I will continue in that vein.”

Hoydick’s swearing in was the capper of a night that was a changing of the guard in town government. The winning Town Council candidates also took oaths of office on Monday. Seven of the 10 councilors are Republicans. Three incumbent Democrats — Wali Kadeem, David Harden and Greg Cann — are with the new council, all serving two-year terms.

The new Town Council only handled a minimal bit of business on Monday as it voted unanimously to elect 8th District Councilman James Connor as chairman. Connor is back on the council after a two-year break. Ken Poisson, the new 6th District councilman, was elected as council chairman pro tempore.

Connor said Monday that the council’s first task will be to pass a budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year. The previous council passed three spending plans since May, but all were rejected by Harkins. Connor said he expects the new Town Council will meet in a special meeting on Dec. 18 to vote on a proposed budget.

New members of the Board of Education, Zoning Commission, Planning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals and constables were also sworn in on Monday.

