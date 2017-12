The Bunnell High girls basketball team lost a 60-48 decision at New Milford in the season opener for both teams on Monday.

Maura Kelly scored 13 points to lead the way for coach Cheri Eleazer’s Bulldogs.

Kelly Hylton and Amanda Zdru scored eight points each.

New Milford, which made 6 three-pointers, led 10-8 after one period, 35-20 at the half and 46-35 after three quarters.