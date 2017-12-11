Stratford Star

Hoydick, new Town Council to be sworn in Monday night

By Melvin Mason on December 11, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 9 Comments

A changing of the guard will take place on Monday night as Laura Hoydick is sworn in as Stratford’s third mayor.

Laura Hoydick

Hoydick will officially become the town’s top officer after she takes the oath of office during a swearing in ceremony, starting at 7:30 p.m. at Stratford High School. The new members of the Town Council will also take their oaths of office.

Hoydick, the Republican 120th District state representative, defeated Democrat Stephanie Philips and petitioning candidate Sandra Zalik in the Nov. 7 election. Hoydick will be joined by a mostly Republican Town Council as seven of 10 Republicans won races on election night, including former Council members Jim Connor and Ken Poisson. Three Democratic incumbents — Wali Kadeem, David Harden and Greg Cann — will return to the town’s top board.

The first regular meeting of the new Town Council will follow.

About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Alta Vista

    We look forward to tonight’s update from our new Mayor about her hard work to bring Amazon here. nnSurely, this will be the main work of this first council meeting…because Laura is not a LIAR who will say ANYTHING to get elected. Right?

    • Benjamin

      Alta, you’re a spiteful creep

      • Alta Vista

        “Stratford and the greater Bridgeport region fits the bill perfectly for Amazonu2019s new corporate headquarters, and we have numerous locations RIGHT HERE IN STRATFORD that would be ideal.” u2013 Laura Hoydick. nn”Hoydick said she would seek a regional effort to try to land Amazon in the Stratford area.” u2013 The Stratford Star

        • Trevor

          You straighten Benji out Pony Boy!

      • Trevor

        Another Lou Troll. When Miron was mayor the mill rate was less than 30. In 8 years the mill rate is touching 40 and in a month after Harkins’s budget gets passed it will be over 40. At the end of Laura’s term we’ll be touching 50. Stratford should be re-named “East Bridgeport”.

      • Alta Vista

        Laura Hoydick will have a significant say over how taxpayer’s dollars are spent in Stratford and how high our taxes will rise for the next four years.nnIt is neither spiteful, nor creepy to hold a politician responsible for their own words. nnIt’s called accountability. Every one in public office should be accountable for their words and deeds. And, if you can possibly help it, DON’T LIE!

  • Thayer

    That’s great so it is time to clean house and make every town employee accountable!!!! Sooooooo excited!!!! A new BOE and economic development department!!!!

    • Alta Vista

      Thayer: My hopes are with yours. You know we need it. nnI know a family that has lived here for 3 generations and they are house-hunting right now in order to leave these Stratford taxes behind. In Shelton, perhaps. Or Orange.nnMy fear is that since the party that ruled for the past 8 years is still in power we will see little change.

      • Trevor

        That party IS still in power and we WONT see any changes with again the super majority of 8-2.

