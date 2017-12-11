Hoydick, new Town Council to be sworn in Monday night

A changing of the guard will take place on Monday night as Laura Hoydick is sworn in as Stratford’s third mayor.

Hoydick will officially become the town’s top officer after she takes the oath of office during a swearing in ceremony, starting at 7:30 p.m. at Stratford High School. The new members of the Town Council will also take their oaths of office.

Hoydick, the Republican 120th District state representative, defeated Democrat Stephanie Philips and petitioning candidate Sandra Zalik in the Nov. 7 election. Hoydick will be joined by a mostly Republican Town Council as seven of 10 Republicans won races on election night, including former Council members Jim Connor and Ken Poisson. Three Democratic incumbents — Wali Kadeem, David Harden and Greg Cann — will return to the town’s top board.

The first regular meeting of the new Town Council will follow.

