Larkin Court home damaged in Saturday fire

A Larkin Court home sustained heavy damages after a Saturday afternoon fire.

Firefighters responded at about 4:30 p.m. to a fire at 260 Larkin Court. Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of fire venting out of the backside of the duplex home. Firefighters contained the fire to the first floor bedroom and kitchen. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.

Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said the home will not be able to be occupied anytime soon due to extensive fire and smoke damage. One adult, three children and the family’s dog had resided in the home, he said.

Firefighters did not report any injuries.

Lampart said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters from Bridgeport and Milford assisted with station coverage while Stratford firefighters fought the fire.