What some thought would never be now is — there is a new flag football champion in the Sterling House Adult Fall Football League.
After a perfect 13-0 season, Captain Rick’s Pub ran off three playoff wins and knocked out all the top competitors including the reigning champs LGH for their first title.
The championship game was intense from the start and proved its worth in the cold, as both teams scrapped out a 25-all tie in regulation.
After an initial possession, the mighty Orange from Captain Rick’s scored a TD but missed the extra point.
LGH had its chance with four downs from midfield, but failed to score.
The Sterling House Adult Fall Football League will return for its spring season, tentatively slated for March 4. Its continued growth is indicative of Stratford’s thriving programs and consistent support of its community’s interest.
For questions or inquiries on the spring session, please email Bill O’Brien at bo’[email protected] or Commissioner Marco Otero at [email protected]ne.net.