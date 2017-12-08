SEEC not investigating DeCilio, Fredette

The State Elections Enforcement Commission will not investigate accusations made against Republican Town Committee Chairman Lou DeCilio and newly elected Zoning Commissioner Richard Fredette.

The SEEC decided at its Nov. 15 meeting not to pursue an investigation against DeCilio and Fredette. In a letter dated Dec. 8, SEEC paralegal specialist Evelyn Gratacos informed 5th District Town Councilman and former council candidate Adam Brill that the SEEC “made a determination that it was not necessary to investigate” the complaint as “it was determined that the complaint failed to allege an election law violation upon which the Commission can act based on its statutory jurisdiction pursuant to General Statutes § 9-7b (a).”

While The Stratford Star had been told on Wednesday by SEEC attorney William Smith that the case was under investigation, SEEC spokesman Joshua Foley said Friday that the information provided earlier was incorrect.

“Earlier this week, we incorrectly informed you that 2017-073 was an open investigation. In fact, it was dismissed on 11/15/17. Sorry for the confusion,” Foley said in an email.

Cann and Brill said in their complaint that DeCilio, who works as the town’s Republican Registrar of Voters, and Fredette should not have allowed Fredette to appear on the Nov. 7 election ballot as a Zoning Commission candidate due to a conflict of interest with Fredette being the town’s blight officer. Cann and Brill also alleged that DeCilio and Fredette had threatened Cann with the revocation of services for the 5th District in retaliation for lodging the complaint. DeCilio disputed the accusations, calling them a “flat-out lie” and saying the complaint was “ridiculous.”

DeCilio also stated that not allowing Fredette to run would be a violation of his Constitutional rights. DeCilio also said he did not think the SEEC would investigate the matter, saying Cann’s complaint was politically motivated.

