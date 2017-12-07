Councilman files SEEC complaint vs. DeCilio, Fredette

This story appears in the Dec. 7 edition of the Stratford Star.

Republican Town Committee Chairman Lou DeCilio and newly elected Zoning Commissioner Richard Fredette are being accused of violating the Town Charter because of Fredette’s placement on the Nov. 7 election ballot, in a complaint filed with the State Elections Enforcement Commission.

The RTC chairman countered that the complaint is politically motivated and violates Fredette’s right to run for public office.

Fifth District Councilman Greg Cann and former Town Council candidate Adam Brill filed a complaint with the SEEC on Oct. 26, reporting what they saw as a “blatant conflict of interest” with Fredette running for the Zoning Commission while he served as the town’s blight officer. Cann and Brill contend Fredette running for the Zoning Commission job while serving as blight officer violates the Town Charter.

“The [Mayor John] Harkins Administration, Mr. Fredette and Mr. DeCilio clearly understood that Fredette could not run for this office,” Cann wrote in an email, saying that it is a “direct violation of the ordinances under the Town Charter.”

Cann said Fredette was required to resign from the Zoning Board of Appeals in 2016 to take the blight officer job in order to avoid a conflict of interest. In a statement on the complaint, Cann said the town ordinance requires that the blight officer report to the Planning and Zoning Department and that any change to the ordinance requires a majority vote of the Town Council.

Cann said Town Attorney Chris Hodgson did not give an opinion on questions Cann had about the conflict of interest, saying that Hodgson informed him they would look into it following the election.

Cann said Fredette was transferred from the Zoning Department to the Economic Development Department “to cover their tracks.”

“The Mayor’s decision is not only illegal, but it raises the question of ethical violations due to a ‘quid pro quo’ and ‘preferential treatment,’” said Cann, adding that he’s also contacted Mayor-elect Laura Hoydick about the matter and has yet to receive a reply.

Cann and Brill said in a statement that both DeCilio and Fredette threatened Cann with revocation of town services for the 5th District at the town’s Veterans Day ceremony for filing the complaint.

“What makes this even more upsetting is that both of these subjects of a pending state investigation threatened him and said that the constituents in the 5th District, who Greg represents, will not receive town services if they could help it,” Brill said in a statement. “That’s retaliation, obstruction and official malfeasance.”

Brill, a former 8th District Town Council candidate, is calling for Fredette and DeCilio to be removed from their town positions. DeCilio works for the town as the Republican registrar of voters.

DeCilio: Complaint is ‘ridiculous’

DeCilio fired back on Monday afternoon, saying that Cann’s complaint is “ridiculous” and boils down to politics. DeCilio said Cann remains upset with him for bringing up issues about a legal challenge Cann’s family brought against the town.

DeCilio said that Cann and Fredette were talking about the SEEC complaint prior to the start of the town’s Veterans Day ceremony at Academy Hill and that DeCilio told Cann to be quiet, as the ceremony was starting.

“I told him that the complaint is a joke and took my hat off and he kept on talking, oblivious to what’s going on,” DeCilio said. “He was making a scene and had no respect for the flag or the veterans serving our country.”

DeCilio said accusations that he threatened to withhold services to the 5th District are “a flat-out lie.” He also said that stopping Fredette from running would violate Fredette’s constitutional right to run for office and that the administration has the right to hire town employees.

“He [Cann] only wants answers that fall into his equation or whatever conspiracy theory is running through his head,” DeCilio said Monday.

Cann did file a complaint against the Stratford Board of Education with the state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities for violating the rights of his then 15-year-old daughter. Cann’s wife, Immacula Cann, explained that in a letter published in October 2013. The matter was settled in 2013 and a state law was created requiring school districts to conduct mandatory background checks on prospective employees.

Fredette said Wednesday that he is “very disappointed” in Cann filing the SEEC complaint and said he thought that the two had become friends. Fredette called the complaint “totally frivolous” and “unnecessary.”

“I thought were some kind of friends and where I come from, friends don’t stab each other in the back,” he said, noting that no one said there was a conflict of interest in Fredette running for Zoning Commission while working as blight officer.

“It has no merit and it was unnecessary. It’s just Greg being Greg and he’s playing political games,” Fredette said.

Hodgson referred to a memo he sent to Cann on Nov. 21 saying that he did not provide an opinion on Fredette’s candidacy because there would be no legal issue to review until Fredette was elected. The memo said that the blight officer position now reports to the Health Department. Hodgson said in the memo that Planning and Zoning Administrator Jay Habansky did not want to supervise Fredette while Fredette was on the Zoning Commission as Habansky “works closely with Zoning and he did not want any potential blowback if Mr. Fredette was unhappy with Mr. Habansky for something that occurred when Mr. Habansky supervised him as Blight Officer.”

In the memo, Hodgson said the town code puts the blight officer position in the Zoning Department and he recommends that the Town Council amend the blight ordinance to reflect the change that the blight officer reports to the health department.

William Smith, a staff attorney with the SEEC, said Wednesday that the complaint is under investigation by the commission and a decision remains pending. Cann and Brill’s complaint was received on Nov. 1 and was authorized for investigation on Nov. 15.

Smith could not talk about the specifics of the investigation, but said there is no specific timing for when the investigation can be wrapped up.

Smith said the SEEC has the authority to levy civil penalties if violations are found, can refer a case to the state’s attorney’s office if it sees criminal violations or it can dismiss the case.