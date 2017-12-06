Framingham State head football coach Tom Kelley was meeting recruits after his Rams posted a 9-2 record, which included a spot in the NCAA Division III tournament, in 2015.
Soon-to-be Bunnell High graduate Adam Wojenski took a seat in his office.
“Adam didn’t exactly pass the eyeball test, which I now know should be thrown out the window,” Kelley said about Wojenski.
“He is one of the quietest kids you will ever meet. I have to say it was awkward sitting in that room and trying to get him to talk. It was like pulling teeth.”
So how did Wojenski end up playing for the Rams in the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC).
“After the first meeting, I kind of brushed him away, but like a stray dog he came back,” Kelley said. “In between our first and second meeting, I watched a lot of film and came away thinking he was one of the best quarterbacks I had seen.
“Adam came up for another visit, this time with his parents (Donna and Luke). They are wonderful. Character is big and Adam has that. I’ve coached quiet kids, but never at quarterback.”
And, now?
“When the lights are their brightest, Adam is at his best,” Kelley said of his sophomore, who quarterbacked the Rams to their second consecutive New England Bowl championship with a 48-14 victory over Curry College at Framingham’s Bowditch Field on Nov. 18.
“Our offensive coordinator (Aynsley Rosenbaum) is as tough as can be. Adam never blinks. He takes it on the chin and gets right back in and does the job.”
Wojenski led the Rams offense against Curry College, completing 19-of-28 pass attempts for 246 yards and five touchdowns.
Wojenski repeated as the MVP of the New England Bowl, having earned the honor last season as a freshman when the Rams defeated Salve Regina.
The Rams finished their season at 10-1 and were MASCAC co-champions with a 7-1 mark. Curry closed at 8-3.
“What Adam does best is read the field, but more than that he has that ‘It’ factor. He is still quiet, but the team rallies behind him. They know he has that thing that is special.
“He took the reins midway through his freshman year (an 8-3 season). We had graduated 22 players and that year was the first in six seasons that we didn’t win the conference. I know some thought that it was down year, but Adam more than held up his end.”
Wojenski passed for 19 touchdowns with five interceptions this past season. The finance major, also rushed for two touchdowns and averaged 183 yards passing per game.
“Adam missed two-plus games after hurting his shoulder in our third game,” Kelley said. “He had a pre-existing problem with a broken collarbone and has a plate there. Stats don’t matter to him. If the team wins, he’s happy. Under pressure, Adam doesn’t flinch.”
Kelley would like to see Wojenski add some strength to his 6-foot, 170-pound frame.
“You always want your players to get stronger, but Adam might be playing baseball this spring,” Kelley said. “I’m also the athletic director, and I like our athletes to have fun and play as many sports as possible.”
New England Bowl: The Eastern Collegiate Football Conference (ECFC), the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC), the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) and the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) came together to present the Inaugural New England Bowl Series in 2016. This year the New England Bowl series expanded to two games featuring four teams.