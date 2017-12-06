Stratford Star

Damato, Mariconda earn Victoria Soto Scholarship Award

By Stratford Star on December 6, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The 2017 Victoria Soto Fairfield County Football Scholarship Award was presented to six student-athletes at the Football Officials Banquet on Dec. 5.

Pictured (front row) are: Caitlin Brown, St. Joseph HS, Caitlin Trutt, Notre Dame of Fairfield, Payton Damato, Stratford High and Gillian Mariconda, Stratford High; (second row) Walt Brown, awards chairman, Molly Carroll, Joel Barlow, Don Fagan, Victoria Soto’s grandfather, Emily Sportini, Foran High and Anthony Calabrese, President elect, 2018-2019.

Related posts:

  1. Girls volleyball: Stratford Red Devils top Weston High
  2. Boys soccer: Stratford loses to Notre Dame, 2-1
  3. Swimming: Lady Bulldogs improve daily
  4. Boys soccer: Neither teams blinks in physical matchup

Previous Post Sterling House holds Christmas tree sale Next Post Adam Wojenski passes way to New England Bowl title
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress