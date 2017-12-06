Sterling House holds Christmas tree sale

Stratford Star

By Stratford Star on December 6, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News · 0 Comments

Sterling House Community Center’s annual Christmas Tree Sale takes place in the Sterling House garden.

There is a selection of balsam and douglas firs in all sizes. All trees are $60 (dwarf trees are $40) and wreaths are $20-$25, and $35 of your tree purchase (and $10 of any wreath purchase) is tax deductible.

To pick up a tree, stop by Sterling House Monday-Friday, from noon-7 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Christmas tree sales will continue until all trees are sold out. Wreaths also will be available for purchase.

Sterling House is looking for volunteers to assist in selling and loading trees onto customer’s vehicles. The Monday through Friday shift is 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday shifts are 8:30 a.m.-noon, noon-3:30 and 3:30-7 p.m.

To volunteer, contact Pam Robertson at [email protected] or 203-378-2606, ext. 113.

Sterling House volunteers with the Christmas Tree delivery

