The annual Christmas on Main celebration of the season will take place on Sunday, Dec. 10, at the Stratford United Methodist Church, across from town hall.

At 3 p.m., there will be a musical presentation in the sanctuary, followed by a pork dinner in the parish hall at 5 p.m. There also will be a Christmas Boutique and cookie walk. The musical presentation is free, with a $12 suggested donation for the dinner.

Everyone is welcome

To make dinner reservations, call 203-375-5851.