Stratford Cat Project holds cat and kitten adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, Dec. 9, from 11-3, at Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane, Stratford and Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11-3, at Sterling House, 2283 Main St., featuring a holiday boutique.

SCP needs food/supply donations of Friskies canned cat food (turkey pate), wee wee pads, large bags of Purina One or Friskies Surf N Turf dry food, Lysol wipes, paper towels, gift cards to Walmart, Petco or H-3 Pet Supply.

Information: [email protected].