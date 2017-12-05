Stratford Star

Shop small in Stratford

By Stratford Star on December 5, 2017 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

On Nov. 25, 2017, a small coalition of independent Stratford businesses participated in the annual national event, Shop Small Saturday. Each participating Stratford business featured a special offer to shoppers as a thank you for supporting small businesses. The event was widely publicized well in advance.

It was then disappointing to see no mention of the event in the Stratford Star. Small Business Saturday is a newsworthy event as evidenced by the local and national television and newspaper coverage – and the importance of small business to our economy and to our communities is universally accepted.

I hope that as we continue to promote the strength and viability of Stratford small business in the immediate future, the Stratford Star will also be on board to report on, as well as benefit from, the work we are doing to make Stratford a destination town in Fairfield County. Independent small businesses in Stratford are also encouraged to join this grassroots effort and can learn more about upcoming events by going to shopsmallstratford.com.

Howard Aspinwall

Positively Stratford

 

Related posts:

  1. LETTER: Is it mean or stupid?
  2. LETTER: We should ask for better
  3. LETTER: Stratford needs cleanup
  4. Republicans: Now the work begins

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Catching up with Keller Williams Next Post Fairfield County Children’s Choir chamber singers perform holiday concert
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress