Shop small in Stratford

On Nov. 25, 2017, a small coalition of independent Stratford businesses participated in the annual national event, Shop Small Saturday. Each participating Stratford business featured a special offer to shoppers as a thank you for supporting small businesses. The event was widely publicized well in advance.

It was then disappointing to see no mention of the event in the Stratford Star. Small Business Saturday is a newsworthy event as evidenced by the local and national television and newspaper coverage – and the importance of small business to our economy and to our communities is universally accepted.

I hope that as we continue to promote the strength and viability of Stratford small business in the immediate future, the Stratford Star will also be on board to report on, as well as benefit from, the work we are doing to make Stratford a destination town in Fairfield County. Independent small businesses in Stratford are also encouraged to join this grassroots effort and can learn more about upcoming events by going to shopsmallstratford.com.

Howard Aspinwall