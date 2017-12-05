SPOTLIGHT: Events in the Stratford area

Stratford’s First Thursday

The Town of Stratford’s Economic Development office and the Stratford Chamber of Commerce invite the public to Celebrate Downtown as part of the Chamber’s First Thursday event on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5-7 p.m., on Main Street.

AAUW hosts holiday social

The American Association of University Women Bridgeport Branch will hold their annual holiday social on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m., at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street, Stratford. Guests will include members of the branch who are celebrating more than 50 years of membership in AAUW; State AAUW President, Karen Grava. Those attending are asked to bring knitted items for Wilbur Cross School in Bridgeport. Reservations must be made by Dec. 1; contact Carole Fanslow, president at 203-375-1284.

Coat and toy drive

Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford is holding their fourth annual Mia Luca Michael Coat and Toy Drive through Dec. 22. Bring any new or gently used winter coat or new unwrapped toy and receive a $10 voucher at one of the following drop off locations: Vazzano’s Four Seasons Tuesday Night Buffet, Vazzy’s 19th Hole, The Windmill Tavern, Lighthouse Pizza, or Beach House Grill. Drop offs may be made through Dec. 22. For donations, make checks payable to Marilyn Goldstone Foundation, 5013C.

Singers sought

First Congregational Church of Stratford, 2301 Main Street invites interested singers to perform in its annual Christmas Cantata on Sunday, Dec. 17. Rehearsals run Thursdays, at 7:30 p.m., at the church. While all vocal ranges are welcome, bass and baritone voices are especially encouraged to audition. For more information, call 203-386-9992.

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive Saturday, Dec. 9, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane, Stratford and Saturday, Dec. 16, 11-3, Sterling House, 2283 Main St., featuring a holiday boutique. SCP needs food/supply donations of Friskies canned cat food (turkey pate), wee wee pads, large bags of Purina One or Friskies Surf N Turf dry food, Lysol wipes, paper towels, gift cards to Walmart, Petco or H-3 Pet Supply; [email protected].

Christmas on Main

The annual Christmas on Main celebration will be held Sunday, Dec. 10, starting at 3 p.m., with a musical presentation, followed by a pork dinner at 5 p.m., at the Stratford United Methodist Church, across from town hall. There also will be a Christmas Boutique and cookie walk. The musical presentation is free, with a $12 suggested donation for the dinner. To make dinner reservations, call 203-375-5851.

Friends of Square One holiday social

Friends of Square One Theatre Company will host a Holiday Social on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 2-4 p.m., at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street, featuring entertainment by The New England Guitar Society. A reception will follow.

Notre Dame High 50th reunion

Notre Dame High School (boys and girls) Class of 1966 is planning a 50th reunion for spring 2017. If interested in working on the Class of 1966 Reunion committee or to receive more information, contact the Notre Dame Alumni Office at [email protected] or 203-372-6521, ext. 242.

SHS class of ’58 reunion

Stratford High School class of 1958 will celebrate their 60th reunion on Sept. 21 and 22, 2018. For more information, call Natalie, 203-831-8713 or Mary, 203-375-8724.

Compassionate Friends meeting

The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends holds its meetings at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, every second Tuesday of each month, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Bring a canned good or nonperishable food item to the meeting for Sterling House’s Food Pantry. The Bridgeport Chapter of The Compassionate Friends is a non-denominational support group for parents, grandparents, and adult siblings who are grieving the death of a child, grandchild, or sibling, tcfbridgeport.org, 475-882-9695; leave a message and your call will be returned.

Bereavement support

Are you grieving the loss of a loved one? Please join us commencing on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4-5:30 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Church, Trumbull. For more information and to register, call 203-268-6217.

Toastmasters

The Park City Toastmasters Club meets every Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m., at Lord Chamberlain Nursing Facility, 7003 Main St., Stratford. The club helps people become effective communicators, building on presentation and impromptu speaking skills. All are welcome to attend to see what Toastmasters is all about; parkcitytoastmasters.com.

Nutmeg Stamp Club

The Nutmeg Stamp Club meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. in the all purpose room at Atria Stratford, 6911 Main Street. A small auction and presentation usually occur. Refreshments are served. Dues of $10 per year will be collected for anyone who would like to become a member. Ed Corfini. 203-384-8197.

Bereavement Ministry

The Bereavement Ministry at St. Mark’s Church, 500 Wigwam Lane meets for 10 consecutive Tuesdays from 9:45-11:15 a.m. The program is based on a structured format. The New Day Journal, whose primary focus is on medication, prayer, bible readings and sharing of feelings. All are welcome. Information: Susan Monk, 203-257-6999.

Caregiver support

Sunset Shores Adult Day Health Centers, 720 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford hosts a caregiver support group the second Monday of the month, 5-6 p.m. Groups help to provide emotional, educational and social support for caregivers. RSVP to Mary Pruzinsky, 203-380-1228.

Retirees Friendship Club

The Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club meets the second Friday of each month, at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph’s National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All Sikorsky retirees and spouses welcome. Information: Alton R. Donofrio, 203-380-1940.

Bingo

Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 289 has bingo every Sunday, at 1 p.m., at 44 Dodge Avenue, Stratford. Admission: $12; 203-581-6948.

Stratford Knights of Columbus St. James Council #2370 holds weekly bingo Mondays at their council hall, 2252 Main St., across from Sterling House. Doors open at 5 p.m., first game at 6:45. Progressive jackpot. Snacks and beverages available. No smoking.

Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Orthodox Church, 600 Silver Lane. Free beverages and snacks. Information: Carole, 203-375-2621; or on Wednesday evenings, call 203-386-8889.

Diabetes prevention

Free diabetes prevention program Thursdays, 6 p.m., Stratford Health and Wellness Center Francis R. Scifo, MD Community Education Room, 3272 Main Street. To register, call 203-375-5844, ext. 32.

Looking to the skies

The Boothe Memorial Astronomical Society meets for observing the first and third Friday of each month, and at posted times for special events. Details may be found at bmas.org or the group’s Facebook page. The group may be contacted by email at [email protected] or by calling Mark Holden at The Holden Agency, 203-261-2521.

Al-Anon meetings

Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. More than 14,000 Al-Anon Family Groups meet every week throughout the U.S. and Canada. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information about groups in Connecticut, call 1-888-825-2666. For more information about Al-Anon, visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.