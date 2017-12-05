Sterling House wraps up food drive, continues toy drive and tree sale

Sterling House Community Center’s Thanksgiving Food Drive wrapped up at the end of the month, and thanks to the generosity of local individuals, organizations, and businesses, Sterling House was able to provide 255 local families with turkeys and Thanksgiving dinners. “Once again, we were humbled by not only the efforts of our volunteers, but of the abundance of donations from this community; whether a turkey donated by a family or a van full of groceries from some of our area businesses,” said Samuel Jimenez, social worker and head of the Resource Connection of Sterling House.

Things don’t slow down after Thanksgiving at Sterling House — the organization currently is collecting toys for their annual Toy Drive and Adopt-a-Family Program, coordinated by the Stratford Junior Woman’s Club. “Due to the incredible generosity of this community, we were able to extend registration this year to accept more families into our program. Twenty new families joined the list due to the extension. This community continues to amaze us while empowering us to expand our reach,” said Amanda Meeson, executive director.

The annual Tree Sale also is taking place in the Sterling House garden. There is a selection of Balsam and Douglas firs in all sizes. All trees are $60 (dwarf trees are $40) and wreaths are $20-$25, and $35 of your tree purchase (and $10 of any wreath purchase) is tax deductible. To pick up a tree, stop by Sterling House Monday-Friday, from noon-7 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Throughout the year, Sterling House will offer a number of special perks for Sterling House members. On Friday, Dec. 15, from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 16, from noon-3 p.m. Sterling House is offering free babysitting to Sterling House members. Childcare and special activities will be provided at no cost for children ages 3 and up. To register your child for this program, call 203-378-2606 before Dec. 10.

“As we close our 85th year as a community center, we revisit the spirit of our founder, Cordelia Sterling. With the opening of our doors in 1932, her generosity allowed “her house” to become “our house”. We are honored to continue to fulfill her vision and embody her mission-driven spirit. With the year of transformation we have had, pride is felt in every corner of the house. We hope you are proud too. Thank you for your continued support and have a happy holiday season and a safe and prosperous New Year!” said Meeson.