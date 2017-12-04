Goodnows plan Reunion of Stratfords trip to Australia

Sister Cities/Stratford’s of the World Committee secretary, Jean Goodnow, plans with her husband, Rob Goodnow, for their journey to the Reunion of the Stratfords of the World 2018.

The Goodnows, along with members of the Sister Cities Chorus and community members, will represent Stratford, Connecticut, as delegates to the world reunion in Stratford, Victoria, Australia Sept. 5-11. The delegates will tour Melbourne before heading to the reunion in the Gippsland region of Victoria where Stratford is located. A local family will host each delegate, providing a memorable, cultural exchange. Optional excursions to Sydney, Cairns and the Hamilton Islands have been planned for the delegation.

The Stratfords of the World Committee is accepting applications from Stratford and Bunnell high school students, especially those interested in drama, to join the delegation. Information is available from school principals and guidance counselors at SHS and BHS. Further inquiries may be addressed to Stratfords of the World Youth Coordinator, Theresa Maraglino, at [email protected] Applications must be received prior to Christmas vacation.

All delegates will travel at their own expense with current pricing guaranteed only until Jan. 10, 2018. The cost for touring Melbourne and attending the reunion is approximately $4,500, including round trip air fare, hotel accommodations in Melbourne, sightseeing in Melbourne and Stratford, and many meals.

Information on how to join the delegation is available at [email protected]