Petruccelli leaving Democratic Town Committee

Former party chairman to become Republican

By Melvin Mason on December 4, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 25 Comments

Len Petruccelli is leaving the Stratford Democratic Town Committee and will become a Republican.

Len Petruccelli

Petruccelli, a former DTC chairman and vice chairman of the Board of Education, announced on Monday that he is resigning from the town committee effective Monday and will register as a Republican.

In a statement sent Monday via email, Petruccelli cited what he considers “the total lack of leadership experienced over the past two years as the main reasons” for his leaving. Stephanie Philips has served as DTC chairman since March 2016.

In his statement, Petruccelli laid the blame at Philips and what he saw as her inability to keep the party together.  Republican Laura Hoydick defeated Philips — the Democratic candidate — and independent candidate Sandra Zalik in the Nov. 7 mayoral election and Republicans won control of the Town Council by claiming  seven of the 10 available seats.

“The divide within the party is due directly to the inability of the Town Chair to bring the party together,” Petruccelli said.  “Her announcing that she would be a candidate for mayor focusing on herself and not allowing someone else to focus on and chair the party during a local election year was evident by our significant loss the party experienced this year after a significant win in 2015 when we took control of the Town Council.”

Petruccelli said the DTC is “ in serious trouble with no end in sight as the party leadership is only interested in divide and conquer.”

  • YeaYea

    What a liar Len is. If you’re going to register as a republican, you were always a republican. The problem with the dtc isn’t current leadership. The problem is people like Len and Beth and all the others who claimed to be Democrats but aren’t. The problem with the dtc is those within the party who worked against the candidates period. You know why the Dems lost? Because of those like Len and Beth who aren’t about what’s best for the party or the town, they’re only worried about what’s best for them. Hey Len, remember that the RTC knows you’re an unloyal rat. Enjoy being a p boy for them. Take Beth and all the other fake Dems with you. If you want to be in politics maybe actually understand how ideologies work. You clearly do not. Thank God you’re leaving on your own. You’d have never gotten on the new slate. We will rid ourselves of the old gaurd and we will have a United party once you all are gone.

    • Alta Vista

      Mr. Petruccelli puts all the blame on Ms. Philips, who only lost by a few hundred votes (around the same amount that spoiler petitioning candidate Sandra Zalik polled). This election also featured a dismal turnout of less than 30% of the electorate. It’s hardly an electoral mandate.nnWhy does Mr. Petruccelli find no fault with Dave Harden, accused of drunkenly assaulting his wife and wildly unprofessional behavior at Town Council Meetings? He made Tina Manus run from the room, remember?nnWhy does Mr. Petruccelli find no fault with the amazingly incompetent Beth Daponte, who, in a snit after being rejected by her neighbors in District One, publicly supported the Republican candidate?nnWhy does Mr. Petruccelli find no fault with Scott F-P who runs for office, quits to run for another ‘better’ office; runs for the Council a second time, wins his primary and then 9 days laters drops out of race to abandon politics? Then announces he’s thinking of running for state office. All the while being one of the loudest and disruptive mouths in town.nnWhy does Mr. Petruccelli find no fault with Tina Manus whose foolish actions will cost the town $50,000 or more to defend her calling the cops to a PZB meeting? Was there ever a Town Council member who was more expensive? nnBut hey, Tina can still fit into her high school jacket, as she demonstrated when she addressed the council as a ‘private citizen’ who just wants more than a million dollars to be dropped on her alma mater. For the good of the whole town. Right.nnSome of the people in public life in Stratford are simply selfish swine whose only interest is lining their own pockets or pushing their personal projects and agendas. They are not members of any party really, they are a party of one. One selfish person out for all they can grab from the town’s coffers. nnIn my neighborhood they’re putting up a statue honoring Ms. Daponte’s accomplishments. We’re going to take all the money her PhD analysis has saved us (that was her campaign promise when she ran for mayor), put that money into coins, melt them down and build the statue.

      • Starts at the Top

        Leadership starts at the top, Stephanie lost the mayors race because of her incompetent team. She is self serving and Len is right about her unwillingness to step down. As the chair she did nothing to help the rest of the ticket.

        • Run Forrest Run

          Tina Manus run? LMAO Clearly Joe you don’t know Tina, she doesn’t run for anything but the dinner bell!

          • Tina Marie

            Is that an invitation? I just love parties!

        • YeaYea

          You’re incorrect as to why Stephanie lost. She also did help the rest of the ticket. Pretty hard to get elected when those in the party activley endorce the r candidate.

          • Ridiculousness

            What about those R’s that actively endorsed Stephanie like Andrea Veilleaux, Catalano, Dumas etc. Or what about the back room deal Stephanie made with Joe Paul to back out or the one she made with Sandy to stay in the race to hurt Laura? You’re a sore loser!

    • The Mailman

      Stephanies mailers came AFTER the election. If they doesn’t define stupid I don’t know what does!

    • Trevor Scofield

      Nice so the SDTC will be a robot filled only with those who agree with Ms Philips and Mr Watson? I have nothing bad to say about either however this is why the Dems had a crappy November. Only supported the Dems they wanted and not the Dems with their own opinions and ideas.

      • Patricia Clark Sperling

        I disagree with that. There are too many “old guard” DTC members who never show up for meetings. They don’t want their apple-cart upset – which has been starting to happen with people who want change in Stratford. So, they just threw in bogus nominations to screw up the election (e.g., Anna Scala nomination). Believe me, the DTC isn’t robot-filled and won’t be even with the ship-jumping.

        • Custodian

          You’re clueless, so Anna was endorsed, why didn’t Adam have the balls to primary her? He took his ball and ran away. I’m glad he left because we don’t need leaders who run. Why don’t you use a more recent picture? LOL

          • Patricia Clark Sperling

            Is that all you got? Really?

      • Tina Marie

        Who wasnu2019t supported?

  • Harold Watson

    Finally: clarity. Len IS a Republican.

    • The Blame Game

      If Len is a Republican then what does that make you as an executive member of the DTC who allows candidates like Tina Manus and Scott Farrington-Posner to openly support and endorse other Republicans? You’re part of that failed leadership. Resign and go back to New York

      • YeaYea

        You don’t just become a republican over night. You’re salty. Maybe you can join the Republicans too. The Dems sure don’t need people like you in the party if they want to win. As for Scott and tina endorcing republicans. At the time Scott wasn’t in the dtc so suck it up buttercup. Apples to oranges.

        • Trevor Scofield

          Jessica come on at least use your real name ud83dude02.

        • The Truth Hurts

          You’re so wrong, Scott endorsed Mitzi like two months ago. This is your problem, you believe you’re own version of history and not the truth.

        • Tina Marie

          Stop lying. I never endorsed a Republican Against a Democrat. Ever. I never even gave money or collected one signature against an endorsed Democrat.

      • Tina Marie

        What Republican did I endorse? I supported Mitzi as a fellow councilor and friend. Th only R endorsed was Gavin for BOE because one would be elected. I knew heu2019d be good.

  • Dave M

    The biggest problem was the Council chair who couldn’t get over her ego and lack of local budgetary concerns that didn’t serve her personal agenda. She failed to unite the Dems on Council to override the Mayors’ veto. Oh yeah she couldn’t even bring herself to do it either.

    • Wrong Again!

      The biggest problem was the council majority leader who wasn’t a leader. 7 – 4 Democrat majority and you can get a budget passed? That’s also on the DTC Chair, Stephanie for not being able to get it done!

      • Dave M

        I wonder, how is the council 7-4 ? 10 Member and Mayor!

  • Patricia Clark Sperling

    How can a party be u201cunitedu201d with members who rarely show up for meetings? While there are valid reasons for lack of attendance to some, many just show up when they have an u201cagenda.u201d Letu2019s use an example u2013 many just showed up to nominate Anna Scala, who did not campaign, had no intention of campaigning, only to blow up the campaign of Adam Brill, who was already working hard on getting his name out there. They were the ones working AGAINST the party, not Stephanie at all. Len is forgetting heu2019s living in a glass house with the games heu2019s played.

    • Custodian

      Adam is weird

