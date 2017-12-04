Petruccelli leaving Democratic Town Committee

Len Petruccelli is leaving the Stratford Democratic Town Committee and will become a Republican.

Petruccelli, a former DTC chairman and vice chairman of the Board of Education, announced on Monday that he is resigning from the town committee effective Monday and will register as a Republican.

In a statement sent Monday via email, Petruccelli cited what he considers “the total lack of leadership experienced over the past two years as the main reasons” for his leaving. Stephanie Philips has served as DTC chairman since March 2016.

In his statement, Petruccelli laid the blame at Philips and what he saw as her inability to keep the party together. Republican Laura Hoydick defeated Philips — the Democratic candidate — and independent candidate Sandra Zalik in the Nov. 7 mayoral election and Republicans won control of the Town Council by claiming seven of the 10 available seats.

“The divide within the party is due directly to the inability of the Town Chair to bring the party together,” Petruccelli said. “Her announcing that she would be a candidate for mayor focusing on herself and not allowing someone else to focus on and chair the party during a local election year was evident by our significant loss the party experienced this year after a significant win in 2015 when we took control of the Town Council.”

Petruccelli said the DTC is “ in serious trouble with no end in sight as the party leadership is only interested in divide and conquer.”

