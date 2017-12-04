Bunnell teachers, staff raise nearly $7,000 for No-Shave fund-raiser

Sixteen teachers and staff members at Bunnell High School recently participated in the national NO-SHAVE November fundraiser for cancer awareness.

Calling themselves the Bearded Bulldogs, the Bunnell team raised nearly $7,000, surpassing their goal of $2,000. They also placed 7th among 305 teams/organizations participating nationwide.

Organized by Assistant Principal Christopher Koch, the team was comprised of teachers Joe Carrino, Luke Roberts, Jim O’Neil, Chris Baron, Sebastian Wojdaszka, Jim Miller, John Labate, Devin Moore, Jim Ginand, Garrett Covino, and Bob Studley; Athletic Director Wayne Thrall; Head Custodian Brian Maslar; Career Counselor Jacob Stewart; and Administrative Assistant Rylan Demers.

At their December faculty meeting, special “achievement awards” were awarded to Joe Carrino as the highest fundraiser and for growing the longest beard while Chris Baron earned the prestigious Best Looking Beard trophy as selected by the entire BHS staff.

According to the official No-Shave website, “The concept of No-Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing hair, which many cancer patients lose and letting it grow wild and free. Participants are encouraged to donate the money they would typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives, and aid those fighting the battle.”

Bunnell Principal Dr. Nancy Dowling applauded the efforts of her staff members, “The Bearded Bulldogs represented Bunnell and the community quite proudly through their efforts. They raised an incredible amount of money in the process. And, in doing so, added a degree of fun to the month of November at Bunnell!”