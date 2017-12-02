Stratford urges residents to use electronic notification system

The Town of Stratford has started a Citizen Electronic Notification System and the Stratford Police Department is encouraging all residents to sign up for free notifications.

The system, in place since 2009, is used for mass notifications in the event of major events.

It can be reached at townofstratford.com/getconnected.

Upon registration, the electronic notification system will provide residents with voice and/or email notifications regarding the safety or welfare of the community. The system will also be used for community news notifications including information about town-sponsored events and services.

Sign up for the system is free. As part of the registration process, residents will be given the option to receive notifications, which are delivered in minutes, via home phone, cell phone, email, text message, fax or any combination.

People with questions about the Citizen Electronic Notification System should visit the FAQ page or Town’s Chief Administrative Officer at 203-381-6941 or via email at [email protected]