Brother: Shooting victim on road to recovery

The bartender shot during a robbery at a Main Street bar and restaurant is slowly getting back to his old self, according to the man’s brother.

Regi Woodard is “feeling really well under the circumstances,” said his younger brother Sean. “He’s making progress. He’s come a long way.”

Regi Woodard, 48, was shot in the abdomen on Nov. 14 during a robbery at BAR, located at 2399 Main St.

Sean Woodard said Friday that his brother is doing physical therapy at Bridgeport Hospital as he recovers. Regi has been walking with the assistance of hospital staff and sometimes on his own, Sean Woodard said.

In a post on a GoFundMe page, Sean Woodard said that Regi had undergone five surgeries since the shooting. He added that Regi will need “rest and rehab” and that “the day for a big celebration is in sight and we look forward to expressing our love and appreciation to all those who have prayed, donated money, delivered food and shared kind words. This journey was made possible by this strong and awesome community!!”

The support from the hospital and prayers from family members and friends have boosted Regi’s spirits, Sean said Friday. More than $15,000 has been pledged to assist Regi Woodard in paying for his medical bills.

While it’s been tough for a guy like Regi, who is “an active guy,” to be confined to the hospital, Sean said his older brother is “feeling good” and knows “he’s going to be up and moving around.”

“He never stopped being Regi, but he’s going to be Regi again,” Sean said.

Stratford Police arrested Jachim Brown and Eric Chambers, both of Bridgeport, this week in connection to the incident. Brown is suspected of being the shooter and Chambers is suspected of driving the car to and from the Main Street business. Sean Woodard thanked both police departments for their work.