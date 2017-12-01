A traveling jewelry salesman was robbed at gunpoint by two men posing as police officers Thursday, according to police. The incident occurred at about 4:40 p.m. and the thieves made off with several thousand dollars worth of jewelry and watches.

The 59-year-old victim, who lives in New York, had left a Bridgeport jewelry store and was heading to another location nearby at about 4:40 p.m. As he entered Trumbull on Penney Avenue near the intersection with Intervale Road, two men in a dark-colored sedan pulled him over using flashing grill lights.

One of the men put a handgun to the victim’s head and ordered him not to move. The men took a case from the car that contained a large quantity of jewelry and watches, worth several thousand dollars, police said. The suspects then fled in the same vehicle.

Trumbull, Bridgeport and Stratford police searched the area but could not locate the suspect vehicle. Investigators are still working to locate the suspects and determine the exact contents and value of the merchandise. There were no injuries in the incident.

Police ask anyone with information on this crime to contact police at (203) 261-3665 or to submit an anonymous tip through the police department’s website: Trumbull-ct.Gov/police.