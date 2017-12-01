Hoydick, McGorty ringing the bell for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

State Representatives Laura Hoydick and Ben McGorty will be ringing the bell for the annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign on Monday, Dec. 4, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at Walmart, 150 Barnum Ave Cutoff, Stratford.

Funds donated will help the Salvation Army provide basic social services to those in need of food, shelter, clothing and financial assistance. Walmart will be matching donations up to $25,000 statewide.

For those unable to make it to one of the kettles, visit redkettlereason.org or text CTREP to 71777 to make a donation.