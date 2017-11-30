Stratford Library promotes two staffers

Stratford Library Director Sheri Szymanski has announced that employees Christopher Bacchiocchi and Sarah Mellinger have been promoted to new positions at the agency. Both employees have been with the Library for many years.

Milford resident Bacchiocchi started as a page at the Milford Library in 2005 and began working in the same position for the Teen Services Department of the Stratford Library in 2010. He graduated to become the Library’s full-time Digital Literacy Associate and, most recently, was promoted to Technology Specialist. “It’s exciting and gratifying to get to introduce library users of all ages to emerging technologies, and to experience firsthand the Stratford community’s creativity and enthusiasm for learning,” Bacchiocchi said.

Trumbull resident Sarah Mellinger previously was a Children’s Department Librarian at the Fairfield Public Library and also worked for a short time as a School Library Media Specialist. At the Stratford Library she spent 10 years as a Children’s Librarian and is now a full-time Reference Librarian. Mellinger commented, “I’m so excited to be at the Stratford Library full time. I love helping Stratford residents of all ages.”