Stratford Library to screen Wonder Woman

The Stratford Library’s Monday Matinees series continues with a screening of the blockbuster, Wonder Woman, on Dec 11, at noon, in the Lovell Room. The film showings are free and open to the public.

Wonder Woman begins as an Amazon princess (Gal Godot) who finds her idyllic life on an island occupied only by female warriors interrupted when a pilot (Chris Pine) crash-lands nearby. After rescuing him, she learns that World War I is engulfing the planet and vows to use her superpowers to restore peace. The critically acclaimed Wonder Woman is rated PG:13 and runs 141 minutes.

The next film in the series will be The Big Sick on Jan. 8.

For more information, visit stratfordlibrary.org or call 203-385-4162.