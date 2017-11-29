Changes coming to WPCA Committee?

The makeup of the Water Pollution Control Authority Committee could change soon.

Ordinance Committee members voted on Monday to recommend changes to the composition of the WPCA Committee to the Town Council. Under the recommended plan, the committee would comprise seven members, all of whom would be appointed by the Town Council.

The changes were proposed in part by outgoing 7th District Councilman Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo, who wanted to have the WPCA acting independently of the Town Council. All 10 councilors make up the current WPCA Committee.

Once approved, three members would be appointed for two years, three more would be appointed for four years and one would be appointed for five years. All appointments after that would run for four years, but the terms would be staggered to maintain some experience in the event of new members joining the committee.

Under the proposed changes, no more than four members of one political party would serve on the WPCA Committee.

The vote was 7-2, with 8th District Councilman Vincent Chase and 9th District Councilman Alan Llewelyn voting no. Third District Councilman Wali Kadeem was not at the meeting during the vote.

Antezzo said Tuesday that changes for the committee are necessary to give the board a “much longer outlook” for the changes and upgrades being done to the system. It would also relieve the council members of some of the work they have to do, she said. In addition to their Town Council, Ordinance Committee and WPCA Committee duties, council members serve on other committees.

“Most are on two or three other committees. The most important part is having an essential long-term outlook that [could] get lost with potential two-year turnovers,” Antezzo said, referring to the two-year terms councilors have.

Outgoing Council Chairman Beth Daponte said she likes the idea of staggering terms to preserve some continuity. She noted that only three council members — Kadeem, 4th District Councilman David Harden and 5th District Councilman Greg Cann — will return to the town’s top board.

“There’s a concern about continuity. You look at communities in other places, the function of sewage and water has become a big deal. We need to make sure there’s some long-term strategic planning and long-term vision and continuity on these boards,” she said.

Daponte’s main concern with the change, however, is the timing. The outgoing council could pass the resolution on Dec. 11 before Mayor-elect Laura Hoydick and the new Town Council are seated. But Daponte said any ordinance passed would not go into effect for 30 days. Town Attorney John Florek raised questions about that during Monday’s Ordinance Committee meeting.

Daponte said she’s not sure if she would call a special meeting of the council before Dec. 11 to vote on the WPCA Committee ordinance.