Things to give thanks for

To the Editor:

As we are “still” in a time of thanksgiving, I would like to extend a special thank you to a few elected town officials who have deserved our esteem over the past two years and who are leaving office next month. We all know how hard they worked, how many hits they took, and where and when they demonstrated courage and steadfastness. Council members Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo, Scott Farrington-Posner, Tina Manus and Phil Young; and Zoning Commissioner Mark Juliano.

All these individuals at the time they first became candidates received For Stratford Network’s “Good Government Seal of Approval” and I was proud to stand with them, then and now. There are others who ran for office or had interim appointments and ran for election and lost, but still garnered broad respect. They include Steve Raguskus, Joe Paul and Sandra Zalik. It’s not easy volunteering to run an election campaign substantially on your own

In a year of political challenges, here are a few more things for which you may be thankful.

These include:

Arguably contributing to the early “retirement” of Mayor Harkins

Seeing a state representative seat open up as an opportunity for 2018

Fifth District Councilman Greg Cann’s methodical scrutiny of Board of Education and Water Pollution Control Authority budgets

Increased awareness of and attendance at Zoning Commission hearings

Ending the political career of at least one of the old Democratic Town Committee guard

Getting the mayor-elect on record as protecting the WPCA from privatization

Attention focused on Center School, saving it from a parking garage, again with Mayor-elect Hoydick on the record

Finally, of course, a big thank you to everyone in Stratford who stood up, took action in 2015’s WPCA campaign, and dared to make a difference. Without you, your sewer plant would have been sold off and your sewer rate fees increased. Your activism does not go unnoticed, and is often its own reward — moreover it will eventually bear fruit, with the public ever more aware.

Give thanks for time to re-configure, enjoy the holidays, and get ready to go forward.

Thomas Yemm