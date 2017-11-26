Zoners approve TOD project with retail

The first proposal for the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) District that includes a substantial retail component has received Zoning Commission approval.

On Nov. 14, the commission unanimously voted in favor of a combined apartment and retail building at 211 Ferry Blvd., near White Street and East Broadway.

“This is exactly what we’re trying to achieve with the TOD,” Commissioner Dave Fuller said.

“It looks like a good building,” said Chairman Stephanie Philips, who had pushed for facade design changes to give the structure more character.

The four-story building will include 45 apartments plus 5,679 square feet of retail and office space on the first floor. The project will be built on a 1.15-acre property zoned for commercial retail that is within the TOD district.

The TOD district is intended to encourage denser development near the train station, including restaurants, shops and residences. Proposals have all been large apartment complexes up until now, frustrating commission members.

To accommodate the commission’s concerns, a small picnic area has been moved away from White Street back yards, features were added to the exterior design, and 50-year and 100-year flood calculations were done, said developer representative Nick Owen.

Debris piles on the site will be tested, he said, describing them as old concrete pieces from the property owner’s former business.

“This is not your typical, straight-up brick or vinyl building,” Owen said. The building will have a varied facade in the front to give it the look of multiple small structures.

Fuller said the developer was “going above and beyond” with some of the changes.

Owen said the location makes sense for ground-floor retail, being close to the train station and a main intersection. But under questioning, he did not rule out asking the commission in the future to use the ground floor for residences if retail or office tenants can’t be secured. “That’s a distinct possibility,” he said.

The developer is Land Sail Properties LLC, which is affiliated with Davis Owen, Nick’s brother. The property now is owned by a trust connected to Dennis and Carla McNamara.

Farewell comments

The meeting presented two commissioners with a chance to say their farewells, with the recent election bringing major changes to the board’s future composition that will take effect soon.

Fuller lost his race and member Linda Pepin is finishing her term and wasn’t on the ballot. Member Mark Juliano, who was absent, also ran unsuccessfully to stay on the commission. Member Joe Paul has stepped down.

“You have to be a juror and an arbiter in many ways,” said Fuller, noting that members have “seen it all.”

He encouraged the commission to encourage transparency and public accessibility. “It’s getting harder and harder for working people to participate in government,” said Fuller, pointing to job, school and caretaking obligations.

Pepin said she felt the commission was making progress earlier, “then something went wrong.” She said the forward movement returned with the arrival of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jay Habansky, thanking him for his “guidance.”

Philips, who will be the only full member to remain on the Zoning Commission, thanked all outgoing members for their efforts. “We have worked well together,” she said.

She said they passed regulation changes, adjudicated major applications, and set an example by treating each other with respect.

Philips was the unsuccessful Democratic candidate for mayor, and doesn’t expect to be re-elected as commission chairman due to changes in the board’s makeup. The Republicans now will control the commission 4-1. The board also has three appointed alternates.