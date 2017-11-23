Bunnell High’s football team pulled away in the second half, turning a one-possession nail-biter into a 46-6 triumph over host Stratford at Penders Field in the annual Thanksgiving Day clash.
The Bulldogs needed a win and a loss by New Canaan to Darien in order to qualify for the Class L state playoffs. Bunnell took care of business, but New Canaan won leaving Bunnell just short of extending its season.
“The only thing we could do was beat Stratford,” Bunnell coach Sean Mignone said. “We took care of our end and that’s all we could do today.”
Bunnell jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a touchdown run, the first of four in the contest by game MVP Ja’len Madison.
Stratford answered on a Jack Ryan pass to Toure Hall. The Bulldogs added a TD on quarterback Richard Souffrant’s keeper. It was 13-6 Bulldogs at the half.
Stratford held Bunnell until the final two-plus minutes of the third quarter.
The game turned completely in Bunnell’s favor in the final 15 minutes of game time.
Facing a fourth down in Stratford territory, Madison rushed 21 yards into the end zone to extend the lead to 20-6 with 2:24 to play in the third.
Bunnell forced the Red Devils to punt.
Souffrant got a hand on the ball and Elijah Alexandre caught the short kick on Stratford’s half of the field before returning it to the 23 with 47 seconds left in the quarter.
That sequence set up the first of four fourth-quarter scores, as the ball was on Stratford’s half of the midfield the rest of the way.
“We got going, started playing, then our running game really took over,” Mignone said.
Ma’Kai Curry scored from less than a yard out and it was 27-6 with eight-plus minutes remaining.
Two plays later, Alexandre intercepted a pass at the Stratford 35 setting up Madison’s four-yard score for a 34-6 lead with five minutes to play in the game.
On the first play following a Stratford punt, Madison turned the right corner and cruised in for another TD from 47 yards out for a 40-6 lead
Xavier Edwards forced and recovered a Stratford fumble at the Stratford 42, before Christ N’dabian cashed in on a 20 yard scamper to cap the scoring.
Madison said the offensive line, in particular, stepped it up after the break.
“We picked it up. We had more heart than we showed in the first half,” Madison said.
Despite falling short of the playoffs, the Bulldogs finish the season 8-2 overall and 7-1 in the South-West Conference, tied for the best record with Masuk and Newtown.
Mignone was pleased with his team’s performance this season, and noted that the team was down to its third string quarterback.
“Considering what we went through, especially with quarterback injuries and just injuries in general, to finish 8-2, I think, is a very successful season,” Mignone said.
Stratford went 4-6 overall.
“I’m proud of these kids. They fought as hard as they could. I love all of them. We’ll just try to get better for next season,” Stratford coach Jack Petion said.