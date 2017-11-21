Lawmakers blast Malloy over cuts to new budget

Stratford lawmakers blasted Gov. Dannel Malloy on Tuesday for municipal aid cuts that will cost Stratford $1.8 million.

Malloy’s decision to make more than $182 million in cuts to the new two-year state budget was announced late last Friday. Stratford’s legislative team said that the bipartisan budget passed last month preserved most funding.

“When the legislature adopted this bipartisan budget, we included a ‘Targeted Savings Lapse’ of $112 million in FY 18 and $151 million in FY 19, which designated how the lapse would be achieved, including from overtime lapses, managerial and consultant lapses, and consolidation of human resources functions into DAS,” said Rep. Laura Hoydick, R-120. “Instead, the governor has chosen to ignore the legislative direction, and level a punitive cut to all towns, including an unacceptable $1.8 million cut to Stratford, creating further difficulty for our local budget. Our delegation will be working together this week to explore options and alternatives to reverse this action.”

Rep. Ben McGorty, R-122, called Malloy’s action “unnecessary.”

“Once again, the governor has chosen to strike out at municipalities, essentially sabotaging the bipartisan work both Republicans and Democrats invested in restoring the harmful cuts he made to our communities under his executive order,” McGorty said. “This action unnecessarily throws local budgets into chaos, and we simply can’t let that happen.”

Rep. Joe Gresko, D-121, said Stratford will suffer in losing state funds and he’s hoping to find a way to preserve the funding.

“Stratford, along with the majority of municipalities, took a financial hit in the interest of producing a state budget that was long overdue. Now to have the Governor unnecessarily target towns and schools with additional cuts is difficult to accept,” Gresko said. “Our local administration and town council are still struggling with Stratford’s budget, in part because of waiting for the state to pass our budget. To inflict an additional $1.8 million cut on Stratford at this juncture cannot happen. I look forward to altering these targeted savings lapses as early as the beginning of 2018.”

Sen. Kevin Kelly, R-21, accused Malloy of choosing “politics over the people of Connecticut.”

“For the first time in my tenure as a state senator, legislators came together to create a bipartisan budget that puts our state on a better and more secure economic path. Instead, the Governor insists on imposing his ‘new economic reality’ that hurts the hard-working middle-class families of Connecticut and cuts aid to Stratford by $1.8 million,” Kelly said. “The governor must put his partisanship and mean-spiritedness aside, and focus on the true purpose of public service: to put our people first and better their lives. That means listening to all people and the bipartisan will of the General Assembly, protecting the vulnerable and those in need, and providing more opportunity, education and jobs to the people we represent. The governor’s way is failing us. He needs to either cooperate and work with others, or get out of the way.”