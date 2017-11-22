Stratford Star

What about our taxes?

By Stratford Star on November 22, 2017 in Letters · 5 Comments

To the Editor

Now that the outgoing dysfunctional Town Council has yet again failed to approve a budget for 2017-18, where are we taxpayers left regarding payment of the second half of our property tax bills?

When we received our bills mid-year, we were told that the amount was provisional and would be revised (perhaps lower) once the town council passed a budget before Dec. 1, 2017. That’s not going to happen since the new council will not be sworn in until Dec. 11.

The current mill rate of 39.97 was somehow concocted by the mayor, I believe, without any legal basis according to the Town charter. So, how much should we pay by Jan. 1, 2018? And what about taxes on our automobiles?

Fred Pruslin

Related posts:

  1. Stratford taking money from residents
  2. LETTER: We should ask for better
  3. LETTER: Council Chair shows her ‘true colors’
  4. LETTER: Stratford budget process not over yet

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Thanksgiving closings in Stratford Next Post Sacred Heart University food drives help feed 700 families
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Greg Cann

    Wednesday 11/8 I received printed copy of the Daponte Harkins budget amendments. n nOver $5million of revisions to revenues and expenses – with NO nexplanations, no footnotes, no documentation. Due to Friday 11/10 nbeing a holiday that allowed one business day for me to “chase down” ninformation & justifications. I got 1/2 hour with our CAO, but notherwise he and the Finance Director were on vacation not returning ntill just before Monday’s council meeting. At the council meeting, nchairperson Daponte continued her of violation of Robert’s Rules to ninterrupt my attempts to Q&A for explanatory information – as she’d ndone over past 8 months, she demanded we “trust her” and approve her nbudget. Since the amendments included items I’d been advocating in nfavor of but over the past 8 months had been told were “impossible, nthat’s fantasy” – it seemed justified to expect explanations. While myn inquiry was cut short, Councilors Young and Chase noted typos and math nerrors in those amendments, and requested vote to table the item. I nam sincerely so very sorry to all the taxpayers, that our town still ndoes not have a budget. The failure of Daponte Harkins to engage in nproductive dialogue and their refusal to participate in meaningful ncollaboration could not be overcome. I look forward to cooperating nwith the newly elected Mayor and Councilors to complete and approve thisn budget at the earliest possible date, and with the highest level of nintegrity.

    • Alta Vista

      Thank you, Mr. Cann for giving us these sad details. (But paragraph breaks would make this much easier to read u2013 and it’s important that the taxpayers read this.)nnThe anger and vengeful nature of Mr. Harkins and Ms. Daponte as displayed over the last two years is absolutely disgraceful. They are both due for a massive karmic payback somewhere down the line. I hope I live long enough to see it. nnYou reap what you sow, John and Beth, you reap what you sow.nnI wonder how she explains her spectacular failures to her freelance clients? How she explains her betrayal of her own party to endorse the Republicans?Who employs her, I wonder?nnHarkins has pretty much destroyed his public reputation, which is really a shame. I never would’ve predicted this when I first voted for him eight years ago.nnNow I’m afraid we’re in for four more years of rising taxes and fantasy economic development. nnMs. Hoydick, are you still working hard to bring Amazon to Stratford? Should we judge you a failure if you don’t achieve this?

  • Benjamin Bean

    Fred, this is pretty simple. Put aside whatever you paid last year and add 5-10%. You will likely have some spending money left when this debacle ends.

  • No Transparency

    So let me understand this. According to your logic the Council is dysfunctional because 60% of it’s members voted to hold the line on taxes yet the minority won out and raised taxes. Laura Hoydick received less than 50% of the vote yet she is the next mayor. Donald Trump won the presidency by coming in second in the popular vote. So when the Republicans are out voted they find a slimy way to get what they want. The dysfunctional members are the tax raisers, Dupante, Harden, Chase, Lewellyn, Harkins & Decilio.

    • cobncerned

      you need a tune up. what don’t you understand? the great experiment has failed. period. big government is a failure. just look at this state!!!!! “a government big enough to give you everything you want is big enough to take everything you have” Thomas Jefferson. you are an idiot

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress