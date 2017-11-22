What about our taxes?

To the Editor

Now that the outgoing dysfunctional Town Council has yet again failed to approve a budget for 2017-18, where are we taxpayers left regarding payment of the second half of our property tax bills?

When we received our bills mid-year, we were told that the amount was provisional and would be revised (perhaps lower) once the town council passed a budget before Dec. 1, 2017. That’s not going to happen since the new council will not be sworn in until Dec. 11.

The current mill rate of 39.97 was somehow concocted by the mayor, I believe, without any legal basis according to the Town charter. So, how much should we pay by Jan. 1, 2018? And what about taxes on our automobiles?