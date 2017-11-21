Self-storage facilities up for consideration

Two large self-storage facilities are being proposed in Stratford. One would be built at East Main Street and Sidney Street, next to Interstate 95, and the other on Lordship Boulevard not far off an I-95 exit.

Urstadt Biddle Properties wants to construct a 121,296-square-foot facility at 50-104 East Main Street and 25-65 Sidney Street, which borders a commercial access road and is near Barnum Avenue Cut-off. The site is close to Stop & Shop and across the street from Walmart.

The project would involve combining multiple properties to create a 3.3-acre parcel for a two-phase development. The self-storage facility is the first phase, with plans to add a coffee shop and restaurant in the second phase.

Existing houses and other structures would be knocked down. A property with a large billboard and two structures is not part of the project and would remain.

The entrance would be on the access road, where the Stop & Shop driveway is located. The land is zoned MA light industrial, where a self-storage facility is an allowable use.

The proposed three-story self-storage building would be 60 feet high, which is higher than what’s permitted in an MA zone. The Planning Commission gave a favorable recommendation for the applicant’s request to amend the zoning regulations to allow for the greater height.

The structure would have 839 individual storage units of varying sizes as well as a sales office, according to the application.

In his comments, P&Z Administrator Jay Habansky wrote that the site is “a gateway area for Stratford and the building will be highly visible from I-95, and should have the appearance of an office building or residential development.”

Habansky recommended the design include more windows or faux windows and lighting to highlight architectural features. The initial architectural rendering submitted by the applicant depicts a sleek, modern-looking building.

A town Health Department memo pointed out that soil wasn’t removed from existing buildings on Sidney Street during EPA work, so “further investigation is needed to determine the potential presence of Raymark waste.”

The other self-storage facility would be built at 225 Lordship Blvd., which is the former Ramada Inn and Stratford Hotel property. A 69-unit apartment building has been approved for another part of the same 4.7-acre property.

The 120,000-square-foot facility would be four stories high. The land is zoned CA retail commercial, where self-storage is an allowable use, and borders an industrial zone.

Habansky stated the self-storage building would help create “a visual barrier” between an abutting transfer station and the new apartments.

He recommended that the design include more windows or faux windows, more landscaping near the apartments. and better parking lot lighting.

The applicant is listed as 225 Lordship Boulevard LLC, which now owns the property.

The proposal has received three Zoning Board of Appeals variances. These involve minimal acreage for a self-storage facility, maximum height, and total number of buildings allowed on a property. The developer hopes to also build two small retail or restaurant structures on the property in the future.

Asphalt shingle plant

The Asphalt Roof Recycling Center is seeking permission to expand its operation to a nearby property.

The company is based at 140 Watson Blvd. and also wants to utilize 180 Watson Blvd. for processing roof shingle waste. The current use is allowed in the MB industrial zone.

The properties are close to the Stratford transfer station and not far from Lordship Boulevard. An apartment building is located in the vicinity. At least one nearby business owner has expressed opposition to the expansion plans.

In comments, Habansky wrote that there have been “significant compliance and enforcement issues” with the company at its current address. He stated that the center has been working to resolve the problems, but “local compliance violations [were] still present” as of mid-October, when he submitted his comments.

Habansky said the company also is not complying with its state environmental permits, “which I understand is currently being reviewed by state officials.” In addition, he noted the company had started using the new property prior to receiving zoning permission.

Zoning Enforcement Officer John Rusatsky said his office “has received many complaints from abutting property tenants and owners,” including about dust and trash. He estimated that material kept on the property is “more than double the amount allowed.”

According to its website, the Asphalt Roof Recycling Center provides “an environmentally friendly alternative” to putting oil-based residential roof shingles in landfills and is the only such facility “along the I-95 corridor between New York and Massachusetts.”