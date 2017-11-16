Farrington-Posner mulling run for state rep

Scott Farrington-Posner may not be done with politics just yet.

The outgoing 2nd District Town Councilman said Thursday that he is planning for form an exploratory committee to look into running for state representative in the 120th District. The position is set to be up in November 2018.

Farrington-Posner, a Democrat, pulled out of running for a second term on the Town Council in September, citing a desire to leave politics and focus on his work and family.

Farrington-Posner said Thursday that his decision to consider a run was based on “researching the voting records of our current state representative and realizing that we need to go in a different direction that will benefit the people of Stratford.”

Laura Hoydick, a Republican, currently holds the seat. She won the the race for Stratford mayor on Nov. 7. Hoydick announced prior to the election that she would resign her state representative seat if she won the mayoral contest, which could create the need for a special election.

Farrington-Posner did not offer a definitive date when he would form the committee, only saying he would do it “soon.” He said he hasn’t decided if he would run in a special election.

Farrington-Posner added his frustration with the Town Council’s failure to pass a town budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year. Farrington-Posner and five other councilors passed three spending plans in the last five months. All were vetoed by Mayor John Harkins.

“When it comes to the town budget, we did pass a bipartisan budget three times,” he said. “Unfortunately and vengefully, they were vetoed by our current mayor and I believe at this point we are at a stalemate.”

Farrington-Posner said it should be the incoming Town Council’s responsibility to pass a new budget “with their [Republicans] new majority.” Republicans won seven of the 10 council races on Election Day, giving the GOP a veto-proof majority.

Farrington-Posner did not attend Monday night’s final meeting of the current council, where the town’s top board failed to reach a consensus on a $220.35 million spending proposal. The outgoing councilman said he would not “take any part in unnecessarily raising taxes on our hard working taxpayers.”

Farrington-Posner said he hopes the incoming council considers some of the cuts he suggested, including making the Registrar of Voters positions part-time, restructuring the Economic Development office and cutting the mayor’s chief of staff position.

“Until we can start conserving our spending, there is no good reason why we should raise taxes,” Farrington-Posner said. “And the next council can work with this budget and hopefully will be able to identify conservancies as I have in this budget cycle and implement those in order to keep taxes low.”