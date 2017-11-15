Cook says thanks to voters

Stratford Star

To the Editor:

I would like to thank all the people who had voted for me. I am deeply grateful for your support and votes.

I did my best, I had written eight Letters to the Editor, more than any other candidate. I put signs out. I did  answer all five questions for the League of Women Voters’ voters guide to the best of my ability.  

I will join the Connecticut Independent Party. While most voters in our country do not join any party, most voters do believe that petitioning candidates cannot win.  That is what happened in our last election.

I would also like to thank the other petitioning candidates for running and for doing a lot of work. Again, thanks to all who voted for all us petitioning candidates, we are all good people concerned about our fine town. We all support our new mayor and our 10 Town Council members.

Danny Cook

  • Michael Sullivan

    Donu2019t give up fighting for what you think is right Danny! Best wishes going forward.

