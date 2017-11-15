Republicans: Now the work begins

To the Editor:

We would like to thank the voters of Stratford for the honor they have given by placing their trust in us on Election Day.

We want to extend a special thanks to our families and the countless supporters who made calls, knocked on doors, put up signs and volunteered on our behalf because they believe in our message of civility, stability and collaboration to achieve great things for our town.

We are proud of our outstanding team elected to the Town Council, Board of Education, Zoning and Planning commissions and constables, and we look forward to working with everyone who has been elected for the benefit of all Stratford residents.

We also want to thank all those who ran for office, regardless of party affiliation, for their willingness to put themselves forward and volunteer their time and skills to make the town we live in better. To those not elected, your voices are still important in determining the course and future of Stratford, and we look forward to a continued exchange of ideas and vision. Together, we have the answers that will bring the brighter future we all seek.

The election is not the end, but rather the beginning. Many Stratford Democrats put partisanship aside and supported our team, placing the town ahead of politics. Every day in office, we will strive to live up to that example. We intend to have an open and accessible town government that welcomes everyone to the table, no matter what part of town you are from, what party you belong to, or what your background is.

We will face many challenges in the coming years — and we will face them together.

Now our work begins.

Laura Hoydick

Mayor-Elect

Chris Pia

1st District Town Council-Elect

Ron Tichy

2nd District Town Council-Elect

Ken Poisson

6th District Town Council-Elect

Bill Perillo

7th District Town Council-Elect

Jim Connor

8th District Town Council-Elect

Bill O’Brien

9th District Town Council-Elect

Laura Dancho

10th District Town Council-Elect

Karen Rodia

Board of Education

John Staley

Planning Commission

Dan Senft

Planning Commission

Richard Fredette

Zoning Commission

Chris Silhavey

Zoning Commission

Mike Henrick

Zoning Commission

Alec Voccola

Zoning Commission

Robert Connolly

Constable

Edward Scinto

Constable

John Dobos

Constable

Carol Cabral