To the Editor:

I would publicly like to thank Mr. Tom Dugas for purchasing the parcel of land known as the Tavern Rock property.

Mr. Dugas saved the landmark property of 1.6 acres from developers with his own funds with the expressed desire to maintain the property in its natural state. The people of the town of Stratford owe Mr. Dugas a debt of gratitude for saving a locally famous landmark and preserving open space in our town that is disappearing rapidly.

Randy Weaver

Stratford Open Space Association