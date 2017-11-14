Bartender shot during robbery in Stratford Center

Update: A bartender is undergoing surgery after being shot during a robbery on Tuesday evening at a Stratford bar and restaurant.

Stratford Police officers said an unknown man entered BAR at 2399 Main St. just before 7 p.m. Tuesday and demanded money from a bartender. Capt. Frank Eannotti said the bartender complied and surrendered an unknown amount of money. Eannotti said the bartender was shot once in the abdomen. Eannotti said the gunman fled the scene on foot. Officers spent much of Tuesday evening looking for him.

Eannotti said the bartender was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where he is undergoing surgery for his injury.

Police closed a portion of Main Street between Interstate 95 and the Metro-North Railroad station and Church Street. Eannotti said the street will be closed for an undetermined amount of time for the investigation.

Original story: A shooting incident on Tuesday evening at a bar in Stratford Center is currently under investigation.

Police Chief Joe McNeil said the incident occurred at Bar, located on Main Street next door to Acapulco’s. McNeil said one person sustained a gunshot wound. It is unclear of the person’s condition. McNeil said officers established a perimeter around the business and they are searching for a suspect.

