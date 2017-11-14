Stratford Star

Bartender shot during robbery in Stratford Center

By Melvin Mason on November 14, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 1 Comments

Stratford Police responded on Tuesday evening to a shooting and robbery at BAR at 2399 Main St. A bartender was shot in the abdomen. — Melvin Mason photo

 

Update: A bartender is undergoing surgery after being shot during a robbery on Tuesday evening at a Stratford bar and restaurant.

Stratford Police officers said an unknown man entered BAR at 2399 Main St. just before 7 p.m. Tuesday and demanded money from a bartender. Capt. Frank Eannotti said the bartender complied and surrendered an unknown amount of money. Eannotti said the bartender was shot once in the abdomen. Eannotti said the gunman fled the scene on foot. Officers spent much of Tuesday evening looking for him.

Eannotti said the bartender was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where he is undergoing surgery for his injury.

Police closed a portion of Main Street between Interstate 95 and the Metro-North Railroad station and Church Street. Eannotti said the street will be closed for an undetermined amount of time for the investigation.

 

Original story: A shooting incident on Tuesday evening at a bar in Stratford Center is currently under investigation.

Police Chief Joe McNeil said the incident occurred at Bar, located on Main Street next door to Acapulco’s. McNeil said one person sustained a gunshot wound. It is unclear of the person’s condition. McNeil said officers established a perimeter around the business and they are searching for a suspect.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more coverage of this story

Melvin Mason

Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

  • No Transparency Joe

    So let me understand this. Joe McNeil shut off the radios so the public can’t listen and stated that people with scanners hinder the investigation and allow the criminals to flee and it delays the apprehension times. So if the public & criminals can’t listen to the radio, why hasn’t this person been caught? Joe said apprehension times would be greatly increased by denying the public the right to the airwaves. So why hasn’t he been caught yet Joe? Also how much danger is the public in with this gunman running around and the public can’t listen to the radio to hear where the shooting was, where the guy is running and a clothing description? Some poor taxpayer could walk right into this guy and get shot themselves or car jacked. SO HOW SAFE IS THE PUBLIC JOE McNEIL WITH YOUR NEWLY ENCRYPTED RADIOS AND WHY HASN’T THE GUNMAN BEEN CAUGHT YET? Harkins raised our taxes to give you what you wanted and it looks like a waste of taxpayers money because you are no doing your job.

