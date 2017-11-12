Synthetic Turf Council comments on EHHI report

The Synthetic Turf Council (STC), the world’s largest organization representing the synthetic turf industry, and the Safe Fields Alliance (SFA), a coalition dedicated to educating stakeholders around the safety of synthetic turf fields and recycled rubber, commented on a report released by Environment & Human Health, Inc. (EHHI) on synthetic turf fields.

Dan Bond, president and CEO of the Synthetic Turf Council, said, “Today’s report from EHHI is the latest example of EHHI cherry-picking half-truths to support their misleading views of synthetic turf fields. The fact is EHHI completely ignores multiple recent research reports and statements from Washington State, the European Chemicals Agency, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment, and FIFA that support the safety of synthetic turf fields. This is in addition to the more than 90 peer-reviewed academic studies, third-party reports and federal and state government analyses that have not found public health concerns from playing on synthetic turf fields with recycled rubber infill. We believe in accuracy and feel that parents should be aware of all the latest research. The bottom line is that there is no greater risk to playing on synthetic turf fields than playing on natural grass.”

In order to set the record straight, the industry wishes to debunk a number of the “myths” being propagated by EHHI in its report.

EHHI Myth #1: EHHI claims its report represents “a careful analysis of studies industry uses to justify safety claims”

The Reality: EHHI has simply repackaged its standard, tired points in a new booklet — picking apart older studies, recycling language they’ve used previously, and completely ignoring more recent research.

EHHI fails to take into account the following recent new additions to the large body of research supporting the safety of synthetic turf (all published in the past year):

Washington State Department of Health report

Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment study

European Chemicals Agency report

Cal Ripken Foundation report

Sports Medicine study

Environmental Research study

Of particular note, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health stated that using these fields is “safe.” It is not simply industry calling these fields safe, as EHHI alleges.

EHHI Myth #2: “Lead was found in all fields when looked for”

Reality: Recent research has consistently shown that lead levels in recycled rubber are similar to, or lower than,lead levels in most soils. Furthermore, the industry has voluntarily held itself to standards for heavy metal content in children’s toys.

Lead levels in soils can vary considerably, yet EHHI is not suggesting that all natural grass fields be tested for lead content. A recent United States Geological Survey report found that lead in soils ranged from non-detect to 44.5 mg/kg (95 percentile). Most recycled rubber samples range between non-detect to 18 mg/kg. This is well below the US EPA’s standard for playground soil of 400 mg/kg.

In November of 2016, industry groups, including the STC and SFA, voluntarily adopted ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) toy standards for heavy metals.

ASTM International is the leading global standards organization, establishing industry-wide standards across a wide range of materials, including for all toys sold within the United States.

Industry groups announced they would comply with F3188-16, the Standard Specification for Extractable Hazardous Metals in Synthetic Turf Infill Materials. This is in addition to these products already meeting standards set by the European Union.

EHHI Myth #3: “Chemicals can sometimes act together to cause cancer, even when low-level exposures to individual chemicals might not be cancer-causing, or carcinogenic.”

Reality: EHHI is overstating the conclusions of the Halifax Project that it cites, and the possibility of chemicals acting together to produce a larger effect is considered in most risk assessments, contrary what EHHI alleges.

The Halifax summary paper says that it is “plausible” this mechanism can cause cancer, but that more research is need to see if the “hypothesis” can be advanced further.

EHHI is therefore making a misleading claim when it says the research concluded that these mechanism “can indeed cause cancer.”

The default assumption used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is that chemicals act together in an additive fashion, which is generally considered to be health protective. Most risk assessments (including this Environmental Research study) use this assumption.

EHHI Myth #4: “The effects of the chemicals and metals found in many of the studies were not considered with respect to children with asthma, allergies and other respiratory issues.”

Reality: Risk assessment methods are intended to be protective of sensitive subpopulations, such as children with asthma.

It is false to suggest that sensitive subpopulations have not being considered.

In reference to the health effects guidelines used in EPA risk assessments, EPA states there are, “An estimate…of a daily oral exposure to the human population (including sensitive subgroups) that is likely to be without an appreciable risk of deleterious effects during a lifetime.”

EHHI Myth #5: “Health risks indicated in the indoor field study”

Reality: EHHI is overstating the conclusions of the Connecticut study that it cites. It is also ignoring a 2006 Norwegian study.

The Norwegian study concluded the following:

“On the basis of the exposures which have been calculated in connection with the use of indoor halls with artificial turf in which recycled rubber granulate is used, there is no evidence to indicate that the use of such halls causes an elevated health risk.”

