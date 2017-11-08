Republicans to run Town Council

Two years ago, Stratford Democrats enjoyed a big election night, picking up six seats on the Town Council as they rode the wave of voters angry about the proposed sale of the town’s Water Pollution Control Authority plant.

Tuesday night, Stratford Republicans came storming back, taking back the town’s top board and giving the party a veto-proof majority.

New mayor Laura Hoydick will be joined by a Republican-dominated Town Council, as the GOP took seven of the 10 council seats in Tuesday’s races.

Chris Pia emerged as the winner in the 1st District, receiving 798 votes to surpass Democrat Bieu Tran’s 747 votes and petitioning candidate Mark Scheck’s 88 votes. Pia will succeed Beth Daponte.

The District 2 seat will be filled by Republican Ronald Tichy, who beat Democrat Christina Heffern 543 to 495. Heffern was a last-minute substitute for outgoing Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner, who opted in September not to seek re-election.

Former Republican councilman Ken Poisson will return to the Town Council after beating Democrat Prez Palmer 618 to 551. Poisson will take over for Philip Young, the man who defeated him two years earlier.

Republican Bill Perillo emerged to take the 7th District seat, beating Democratic nominee Donald Putrimas 764 to 528. Perillo will take over for the outgoing Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo, who lost to Perillo in the GOP primary.

The 8th District seat went to Republican and former councilman Jim Connor, who received 801 votes to Democrat Anna Scala’s 499. Connor will succeed Vincent Chase, who is leaving politics.

Republican Bill O’Brien cruised to a 9th District win, running unopposed and receiving 1,106 votes. O’Brien takes over for Alan Llewelyn, who indicated earlier this year he wouldn’t seek re-election.

And in perhaps the surprise of the night, Republican Laura Dancho defeated incumbent Democratic 10th District Councilman Tina Manus 721 to 563.

Democratic incumbents held on in three other Town Council races. Third District Councilman Wali Kadeem received 593 votes to earn a second term, beating out Republican challenger Victor Ayala Jr., who received 126 votes. Petitioning candidate Danny Cook came in third with 35 votes.

Democrat David Harden won a second term in the 4th District, beating Republican Linnea Scheck 352 to 125. Fifth District Councilman Greg Cann returns to the town’s top board after a win over Republican candidate John Dempsey, 503 to 231. Cann beat Dempsey in September for the Democratic nomination. Cann also bested Dempsey in October 2016 in a special election to fill the vacancy created when Rep. Joe Gresko, D-121, resigned to focus on his state position.

Board of Ed and land use boards

Republicans also had a good night in the Zoning Commission races, as Richard Fredette, Chris Silhavey and Mike Henrick emerged as winners. Democrat Barbara Heimlich barely edged Republican Alec Voccola in the Zoning District III race, 919 to 918. That small margin will result in a recount.

Democrats fared better in the Board of Education race, as Allison Delbene, Vincent Faggella and Bob DeLorenzo won seats on the school board. Republican Karen Rodia, however, was the top vote-getter, earning 6,182 votes.

Democrats won the Zoning Board of Appeals seats as Mary Young won the District I seat, Paul Tavaras emerged in District II and Annette Streets won in District III. The Planning Commission seats went to Democrat Harold Watson and Republican John Staley.