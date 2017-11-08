New report challenges synthetic turf industry’s safety claims

The debate over artificial turf fields and playground surfaces versus natural grass for youth and school sports and play areas may get renewed with vim and vigor after the release this week of a new report that counters synthetic turf industry claims of safety that researchers say fail scientific examination.

Environment and Human Health Inc. of North Haven on Nov. 7 released an announcement of its new report Synthetic Turf: Industry’s Claims Versus the Science (available at ehhi.org) that takes on synthetic turf manufacturers and contractors who dismiss concerns about the substances used, like crumb rubber and rubber mulch.

Recycled tire waste has been transformed into crumb rubber and used as infill for synthetic fields and as rubber mulch to create surfaces for playgrounds. But such substances have been used without first safety testing the materials for the use intended, according to EHHI, a nonprofit organization made up of physicians, public health professionals and others.

“Crumb rubber infill, made from reclaimed tires, is a popular infill option for many synthetic turf fields. It has been safely utilized since being introduced in 1997, and in playgrounds and tracks for much longer,” according to the Synthetic Turf Council website, syntheticturfcouncil.site-ym.com. “This resilient material provides enhanced durability and safety. Its use in synthetic turf sports fields and landscape has also kept more than 105 million used tires out of landfills. Crumb rubber has been critically examined and studied since the late 1980s. Science has proven it to be safe for children and people of all ages.”

To industry claims about studies that manufacturers say prove synthetic turf fields and playgrounds surfaced with rubber mulch are safe, EHHI counters that no one can dispute the claims unless the studies are read and analyzed. EHHI says its professionals have spent the past year reading them, and their findings are included in the new report.

“Many of the studies that the Synthetic Turf Industry cites, claiming that the synthetic turf fields are safe, actually show numerous heavy metals, chemicals, and carcinogens in the samples tested,” according to EHHI in its Nov. 7 statement summarizing the report.

The artificial turf manufacturers and contractors’ studies have found toxic compounds, but they say that the levels aren’t high enough to be risks to humans.

According to the EEHI report, “the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences reports that even when there is low-level exposure to an individual chemical that might not cause cancer, when many low level chemicals act together they can indeed cause cancer. This important finding emerged from an international task force of more than 170 cancer scientists, known as the Halifax Project, who collaboratively assessed the carcinogenic potential of low-dose exposures to chemical mixtures in the environment.”

As for lead, each study that searched for it, discovered it, according to EEHI’s report. “One study found lead in one field to be 500 to 1,000 times the lead concentration of the other fields tested. This shows how variable the samples of crumb rubber can be, and why one study sample cannot be assumed to be the norm for all samples or for all fields.”

In most air samples tested, the studies discovered the compound Benzothiazole, described by EEHI as “an eye, skin and respiratory irritant.” This was discovered “also leaching from crumb rubber samples,” according to the report.

“Because of the variability of the fields, one study called for the testing of every artificial field to measure its risk to players, especially children. Many cautioned that more research was needed before any conclusions could be made about the safety or harmful effects of crumb rubber or artificial turf,” EEHI’s statement continued.

Other findings by EEHI:

None of the studies examined being exposed to many chemicals at the same time and what multiple exposures mean for the health of those who play on these fields.

None measured the health impacts to children with asthma or allergies when they play either on artificial turf fields or playgrounds surfaced with waste tire rubber mulch.

None of the studies considered additional exposures that happen when crumb rubber pellets migrate (via players’ socks, shoes, hair, etc.) from the fields into cars, schoolrooms and homes.

EEHI says one indoor field was tested and it had “high levels of toxins in the air above the field.” But it was tested for just 25 minutes, according to the report. “That study recommended that indoor fields need additional testing and that all indoor artificial turf fields need to be adequately ventilated in order to protect human health.”

Synthetic turf manufacturers’ claims about the safety of crumb rubber have been met with skepticism by many towns and schools, according to EEHI, adding “many are opting for alternative infills, even though most of the alternative infills are more expensive and more importantly, none have had independent testing.”

Natural grass is EEHI’s best choice as a surface for play fields. “If towns and schools would take half of the money they put into synthetic turf fields and invest instead in state-of-the-art natural grass fields, our children, athletes and our planet would be healthier.”

Last year, a study of synthetic turf was taken on by the federal Environmental Protection Agency, the Consumer Products Safety Commission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, according to Nancy Alderman, president of Environment and Human Health, Inc., who posted an opinion piece in support of it at TheHill.com last June. Alderman, who sent out a press release about the EEHI report recently, called the study by four federal agencies “incredibly important for the health and safety of a whole generation of children who are being exposed to synthetic turf fields infilled with waste tire-crumb rubber.”

But the synthetic turf industry has complained the federal study is taking too long. “This is a complicated study and the research must be conducted in a thorough manner,” Alderman wrote in response. “It is crucial for this research to be done correctly, as there is a whole generation of children being exposed to this material and many of them are exposed starting as toddlers on their playgrounds.”