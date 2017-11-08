Hoydick wins race for mayor

Laura Hoydick will make history in December.

That’s when the current state representative will be sworn in to the town’s top office.

Hoydick, the Republican candidate, was the biggest winner on Election Day 2017, coming out as the winner to become Stratford’s next mayor. Hoydick defeated Democrat Stephanie Philips and petitioning candidate Sandra Zalik in Tuesday’s vote. Hoydick received 5,738 votes. Philips took 5,126 votes, while Zalik finished with 688 votes.

The win will make Hoydick the first woman mayor in Stratford’s history when she succeeds John Harkins.

Hoydick currently serves as executive director of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce and as the 120th District state representative. Prior to the election, Hoydick said she would resign from both posts if the won the race for mayor to give the town’s top job her sole focus.

Hoydick will be joined by a Republican majority on the Town Council as the GOP took seven of the 10 council seats. Chris Pia received 798 votes to surpass Democrat Bieu Tran’s 747 votes and petitioning candidate Mark Scheck’s 88 votes.

The District 2 seat will be filled by Republican Ronald Tichy, who beat Democrat Christina Heffern 543 to 495. Former Republican councilman Ken Poisson will return to the Town Council after beating Democrat Prez Palmer 618 to 551. Republican Bill Perillo emerged to take the 7th District seat, beating Democratic nominee Donald Putrimas 764 to 528.

The 8th District seat went to Republican and former councilman Jim Connor, who received 801 votes to Democrat Anna Scala’s 499.

Republican Bill O’Brien cruised to a 9th District win, running unopposed and receiving 1,106 votes. And in perhaps the surprise of the night, Republican Laura Dancho defeated incumbent Democratic 10th District Councilman Tina Manus 721 to 563.

Democratic incumbents held on in three other Town Council races. Third District Councilman Wali Kadeem received 593 votes to earn a second term, beating out Republican challenger Victor Ayala Jr., who received 126 votes. Petitioning candidate Danny Cook came in third with 35 votes.

Democrat David Harden won a second term in the 4th District, beating Republican Linnea Scheck 352 to 125. Fifth District Councilman Greg Cann returns to the town’s top board after a win over Republican candidate John Dempsey 503 to 231. Cann beat Dempsey in September for the Democratic nomination.

Republicans also had a good night in the Zoning Commission races as Richard Fredette, Chris Silhavey and MIke Henrick emerged as winners. Democrat Barbara Heimlich barely edged Republican Alec Voccola in the Zoning District III race 919 to 918. That small margin will result in a recount.

Democrats fared better in the Board of Education race as Allison Delbene, Vincent Faggella and Bob DeLorenzo won seats on the school board. Republican Karen Rodia, however, was the top vote-getter, earning 6,182 votes.

Democrats won the Zoning Board of Appeals seats as Mary Young won the District I seat, Paul Tavaras emerged in District II and Annette Streets won in District III. The Planning Commission seats went to Democrat Harold Watson and Republican John Staley.

See this week’s Stratford Star for more coverage of the Stratford elections.