Hoydick wins race for mayor

Republicans take seven seats on Town Council

By Melvin Mason on November 8, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 2 Comments

Laura Hoydick, center, celebrates her win in the mayor’s race with supporters on Tuesday at the Riverview Bistro. — Melvin Mason photo.

Laura Hoydick will make history in December.

That’s when the current state representative will be sworn in to the town’s top office.

Hoydick, the Republican candidate, was the biggest winner on Election Day 2017, coming out as the winner to become Stratford’s next mayor. Hoydick defeated Democrat Stephanie Philips and petitioning candidate Sandra Zalik in Tuesday’s vote. Hoydick received 5,738 votes. Philips took 5,126 votes, while Zalik finished with 688 votes.

The win will make Hoydick the first woman mayor in Stratford’s history when she succeeds John Harkins.

Hoydick currently serves as executive director of the Stratford Chamber of Commerce and as the 120th District state representative. Prior to the election, Hoydick said she would resign from both posts if the won the race for mayor to give the town’s top job her sole focus.

Hoydick will be joined by a Republican majority on the Town Council as the GOP took seven of the 10 council seats. Chris Pia received 798 votes to surpass Democrat Bieu Tran’s 747 votes and petitioning candidate Mark Scheck’s 88 votes.

The District 2 seat will be filled by Republican Ronald Tichy, who beat Democrat Christina Heffern 543 to 495. Former Republican councilman Ken Poisson will return to the Town Council after beating Democrat Prez Palmer 618 to 551. Republican Bill Perillo emerged to take the 7th District seat, beating Democratic nominee Donald Putrimas 764 to 528.

The 8th District seat went to Republican and former councilman Jim Connor, who received 801 votes to Democrat Anna Scala’s 499.

Republican Bill O’Brien cruised to a 9th District win, running unopposed and receiving 1,106 votes. And in perhaps the surprise of the night, Republican Laura Dancho defeated incumbent Democratic 10th District Councilman Tina Manus 721 to 563.

Democratic incumbents held on in three other Town Council races. Third District Councilman Wali Kadeem received 593 votes to earn a second term, beating out Republican challenger Victor Ayala Jr., who received 126 votes. Petitioning candidate Danny Cook came in third with 35 votes.

Democrat David Harden won a second term in the 4th District, beating Republican Linnea Scheck 352 to 125. Fifth District Councilman Greg Cann returns to the town’s top board after a win over Republican candidate John Dempsey 503 to 231. Cann beat Dempsey in September for the Democratic nomination.

Republicans also had a good night in the Zoning Commission races as Richard Fredette, Chris Silhavey and MIke Henrick emerged as winners. Democrat Barbara Heimlich barely edged Republican Alec Voccola in the Zoning District III race 919 to 918. That small margin will result in a recount.

Democrats fared better in the Board of Education race as Allison Delbene, Vincent Faggella and Bob DeLorenzo won seats on the school board. Republican Karen Rodia, however, was the top vote-getter, earning 6,182 votes.

Democrats won the Zoning Board of Appeals seats as Mary Young won the District I seat, Paul Tavaras emerged in District II and Annette Streets won in District III. The Planning Commission seats went to Democrat Harold Watson and Republican John Staley.

See this week’s Stratford Star for more coverage of the Stratford elections.

About author
Melvin Mason

Melvin Mason


Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

  • Kenny

    Here is how I connect the dots.nIn 2011 Stratford Council Chairman Tom Malloy, leaves the Town Council and begins serving on the Stratford Housing Authority in Dec.nIn the Housing minutes Tom is very active and ask a lot of questions about procedure and expenses. Some things are questionable like the nHousing Authority paying for people to golf in the mayoru2019s charity golf tournament. When residents show up at meeting to request their rentsnnot be raised, Malloy explains the Authority has expenses to pay the rent must go up.nIn July 2014 Tom Malloy sells his 80 Sekelsky DR home in Stratford but he is not removed from the voter rolls he still votes in 3 elections.n1 primary in Aug 2014 in person at Bunnell High School, then the general elections of 2014 and 2015 by absentee in Stratford.nIn Oct 2016 Malloy registers to vote in Woodbury , Ct and he votes there in November.nAll the while Malloy is still serving on The Stratford Housing Authority, in fact he was elected itu2019s chairman in 2015. Once Malloynwas a register voter in Woodbury he should have register his commission in Stratford but he did not. Any business the HousingnAuthority did with non-resident Malloy is invalid.nIn 2017 Tom Mallory is very busy at the Stratford Housing Authority attempt to start a nonprofit within the Housing Authority.nThe Authority also changes some rules around so that for the first time in the history of the Stratford Housing Authoritynwhich was formed in 1943, 2 people will retire from there this year and they can now get medical benefits.nIn 2015 the Housing Authority created a job called Construction Coordinator ( more expenses for the Authority take it out ofnthe low income folks rents ). That job is given to Paul Hoydick the husband of mayor elect. Hoydicku2019s previous job according tonLinkedin is auto sales. In 2015 Paul Hoydick is in his 3rd term as a councilman in Stratford and in the spring he voted against the nTown selling the WPCA but in the fall he changed his mind and voted for it. ( The Ct Post John Burgeson reported on this )nHousing Chairman Malloy and the WPCA Vote Yes Pay Less PAC treasurer worked very hard to the town to sell the WPCA.nIn the spring of 2017 Housing Authority Maintence Director Joe Ganino retired and Construction Coordinator Paul HoydicknTook that job. I found no mention of a new Construction Coordinator being hired. Maybe they eliminated that spot to save moneynAnd help the low income folks who live in public housing, which is really what the Housing Authority should be doing in the first placennIn the news 12 debate Laura Hoydick stated we have rules, we have statutes , we have laws and if we donu2019t follow them we have chaos.n nWell it looks like Tom Malloy, The Stratford Housing Authority and the Registraru2019s office created some chaos for Stratford by not following the rules, statutes and laws.n nIn total civility I say this behavior is wrong and in total sincerity I hope that the 3rd time is a charm and that Mayor Hoydick does the right thing for Stratford.

  • Moving Soon

    Another Republican?! What a regressive town Stratford is!

