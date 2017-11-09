Stratford Star

Stratford native calls for renewable energy at UConn

By Stratford Star on November 9, 2017 in Letters

To the Editor:

The environment is the single greatest entity related to human life and human existence. However, the protection of the environment for years has been neglected and cast off for other more tangible goals resulting in deforestation, pollution to the atmosphere and our water supply, and rising temperatures on this planet. Connecticut’s massive reliance on natural gas is going to have drastic environmental impacts that will never be able to be efficient.

Stratford is a town that stretches from forest to shore and because of this we are going to feel major effects of global warming. When Superstorm Sandy hit Stratford, I remember seeing the pictures in the Stratford Star the weeks after, there was massive devastation which cost the entire state $306 million. Stratford could easily be hit by another hit hurricane because of increasing ocean temperatures, which will amplify the storm’s effects. We have had three catastrophic storms so far this season affect America costing $197 billion.

I am a student at the University of Connecticut who is disgruntled at the lack of commitment and action on the part of the UConn President, Susan Herbst, to commit UConn to a more renewable and sustainable campus. Thus far UConn has not committed to a truly tangible goal and this tangible goal needs to be 100% renewable energy by 2050.

We as a collective unit need sustainable and renewable energy that will allow us to be both environmental and economic pioneers, striving toward reducing our reliance on harmful fossil fuels and natural gas which pollute our environment.These steps are necessary for helping prevent more hurricanes and adverse environmental impacts. UConn’s commitment to sustainability will signal a necessary shift in our country allowing for a better future for us all.

Chadwick Schroeder

Stratford resident, University of Connecticut

  • Thayer

    Our great state of Connecticut has raided all the money the rate payers gave for green energy projects !!! I have quite a few friends and family members that have worked on fuel cell and other projects within our state and soon will be losing thier jobs because Ct. needs the money to pay pensions!!!!

