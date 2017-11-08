Mayor, Town Council should share a vision

To the Editor:

By the time you read this, the election will be over and the results are known. It should not be lost in the celebrations and/or postmortems, however, that the people of Stratford won this round, especially if they attended one of the three mayoral candidates debates.

I wish to thank Christ Episcopal Church for helping the Old Stratford Neighborhood Association, of which I’m a member, hold the final one last Thursday. There the debate was brisk but not rushed, civil but not boring, and passionate but not personal. In an elegant touch, Council candidates from surrounding Districts 1 and 2 were invited to make brief statements, introducing themselves.



Not surprisingly, the audience in attendance approached 200, if not more, with the large annex hall standing room only. Our hosts at the church marveled that they could hear a pin drop, such was the focused interest of the townspeople who showed up, a lot of them early, and very few departing before the 9 p.m. closure.

Questions were clear and specific, the moderator from Trumbull was spot-on, and our surrounding Historic District, along with crucial town-wide topics such as Ferry Boulevard apartments, the Stratford Army Engine Plant remediation, Shakespeare Theatre, and Center School/parking garage got their due. Even the legacy of the late gadfly George Mulligan was burnished with questions about taxes, budgets and transparency.

Speaking of that church, which celebrated its 300th anniversary 10 years ago, I was reminded of something. A few readers may also recall that Stratford’s Town Plan of Conservation and Development, in its “vision” section, trumpets the “Culture & Innovation Campus” extending along Main Street, from Sterling House and the Congregational Church, past our excellent Library, the Baldwin Center, Perry House, Academy Hill and its ancient cemetery, to Judson House and the above-named Episcopal Church, before concluding at the end of the Federal Historic District along Main Street towards Birdseye Street. How many of those cultural resources could any tourist visit in a single day? And notice that I’m leaving out, for now, the Shakespeare Theatre, still mired in Town Hall political intrigue.

May our next Mayor and Town Council share that vision.