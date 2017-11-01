Stratford Star

Elect Scala to move Stratford forward

By Stratford Star on November 1, 2017 in Letters · 1 Comments

Earlier this year I had hoped to run for Council on a platform of reducing taxes and imposing spending cuts in all departments to run a more efficient government. I stepped aside and chose not to primary when longtime resident and local business owner Anna Scala was endorsed as the 8th District nominee. 

While she has not run a vigorous campaign, Anna has the potential to signal a major change in local government by delivering real tax relief for us.  

Now, Anna needs our help. Please vote for Anna Scala who I hope will do the right thing and reduce our taxes, and bring her longtime experience to find smart solutions to our Town’s fiscal challenges.

 Adam H. Brill

 

  • Adam H. Brill

    Unfortunately, the Star did not run my complete letter, and chopped it down considerably. In the public’s interest I’m sharing what I had originally submitted:nnWouldnu2019t it be great if we had a Town Council, Board of Education and a Mayor who all work together and try to protect us, the taxpayers for a change? Well, for the first time in eight years, we have a good opportunity to help make that happen by electing some new faces to represent our needs. And, for the first time ever, all the candidates running to be Stratfordu2019s next mayor are women. nnAs you know, earlier this year I had hoped to run for Council on a platform of reducing taxes and imposing spending cuts in all departments to run a more efficient government. I stepped aside and chose not to primary when longtime resident and local business owner Anna Scala was endorsed as the 8th District nominee.nnWhile she has not run as vigorous campaign as I would hope, Anna has the potential to signal a major change in local government by delivering real tax relief for us. nnShe has a far better likelihood to do so as her opponent previously served as Council Majority Chair for five of the six years during his time on Council and consistently rubber stamped the tax-and-spend policies of our current mayor, resulting in our mill rate rising 10 points in the last eight years, and our property taxes escalating nearly 40%.n nNow, Anna needs our help. Sheu2019s battling against an entrenched politician who voted only two years ago to sell our state-of-the-art Water Pollution Control Authority to a private enterprise, and he personally contributed money and his employer gave $5,000 to support the u2018Vote Yesu2019 group to try to do so. Weu2019ve all learned how foolish that proposed sale would have been. Surely, we canu2019t take a chance and allow him to do it again. nnPlease vote for Anna Scala who I hope will do the right thing and reduce our taxes, end the u201cFriends and Familyu201d culture that rewards the politically connected, and bring her longtime experience to find smart solutions to our Townu2019s fiscal challenges.

