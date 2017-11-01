Elect Scala to move Stratford forward

Earlier this year I had hoped to run for Council on a platform of reducing taxes and imposing spending cuts in all departments to run a more efficient government. I stepped aside and chose not to primary when longtime resident and local business owner Anna Scala was endorsed as the 8th District nominee.

While she has not run a vigorous campaign, Anna has the potential to signal a major change in local government by delivering real tax relief for us.

Now, Anna needs our help. Please vote for Anna Scala who I hope will do the right thing and reduce our taxes, and bring her longtime experience to find smart solutions to our Town’s fiscal challenges.

Adam H. Brill