Town, car wash owner approaching settlement

The owner of a King Street car wash and the town of Stratford are on the verge of a settlement that will bring an end to a legal challenge that could have halted the Stratford High School renovation.

The town and Reef LLC agreed to terms recently to bring a stop to Reef’s appeal of approvals granted by the Board of Zoning Appeals related to the SHS renovation project that began earlier this year. Reef’s appeal was set to be heard by the state’s Appellate Court after the company’s initial complaint was rejected in Superior Court.

Reef LLC, which owns the car wash at 311 and 341 King Street, next door to Stratford High, had appealed the Zoning Board of Appeals’ approval of six variances that allowed for the renovation of the high school.

Attorney Barry Knott, who represents Reef LLC, said Wednesday that the two sides had a pre-argument conference earlier this month in Stamford.

As part of the settlement, Reef LLC will be allowed to build an exit to the car wash on Barnum Avenue. Reef will provide a construction easement to go on the Reef property in order to provide access to the construction zone south of the car wash where the new west wing of SHS will be built for the duration of the project. The Zoning Commission voted Tuesday to approve a site plan modification to allow for the Barnum Avenue exit. Currently, the car wash has an entrance and exit on King Street, but only an entrance on Barnum Avenue.

Richard Buturla, the attorney who represented the town in the case, said Reef LLC “will withdraw any appeal of the Superior Court judgment and there will be no further impediments” to the SHS renovation project.

The settlement in principle has been approved by the SHS Renovation Subcommittee, the Building Needs Committee and the Zoning Commission, Buturla said. It still requires approval from the Town Council to become finalized as well as a signature from Mayor John Harkins.

“We can talk about [details] after the Town Council approves it,” Buturla said, adding that he cannot comment on specific details until then.

“I think this is a very fair solution to my clent’s problem,” Knott said. “The judge [retired Judge Taggart Adams] caused us to come to a fair solution. It allows for the Stratford High School renovation to go forward with no further impediments.”

Knott said Reef’s appeal of the Zoning Board of Appeals decisions will be withdrawn by no later than the end of November.

Reef LLC had claimed in court filings that the approvals granted and the SHS renovation would adversely affect the car wash business.

Reef LLC had also challenged approvals granted by the Zoning Commission in Superior Court. That complaint was denied last February.

According to state records, Mark Dariano of Stamford is listed as the only principal of Reef LLC.