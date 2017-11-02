It’s time to vote

At long last, it’s time for Stratford to have its say on who will lead the town for the next few years.

We all knew this election season was bound to be wild, and it has certainly lived up to it. After nearly a dozen primaries in September, we are coming up to Nov. 7, Election Day. It’s when Stratford chooses its new mayor, new Town Council members, new representatives on land use boards, and new Board of Education members.

The race will be historic, as the town is certain to have its first woman mayor in history. Democrat Stephanie Philips, Republican Laura Hoydick and petitioning candidate Sandra Zalik are on the ballot, hoping to succeed John Harkins in the town’s top office. The progress of women in local politics should be recognized and applauded. Whoever wins will have a big job on their hands.

The Town Council will certainly look different in December, as only four of the 10 council incumbents are on the November ballot. However, some former councilors are back, hoping to regain their seats. We’re certain residents will ask for more decorum and respect going forward after some intense moments at meetings over the last two years of the current council. They will also face big tasks, including deciding the future of the Shakespeare Theatre property, pushing for progress on the Stratford Army Engine Plant and making a choice on the fate of the former Center School property.

The remaining town offices up for election are also important. They will help shape the town’s aesthetics and the education system as well as set a tone for the town’s future.

We hope readers of this paper will take time to read the Voters Guide, put together with the help of the League of Women Voters of the Bridgeport Area. The mayoral and Town Council candidate profiles are inside the paper, while other candidate profiles will be available on StratfordStar.com. Become informed about the candidates, what they stand for and what they hope to do for Stratford.

Most important, take time out of your day on Tuesday to cast your ballot. While many voters are not as enthusiastic about voting in local elections as they are about statewide or presidential races, this election matters. Choosing your leaders is a big task, but it takes only a few minutes to go into a booth, fill out your ballot and submit it to be counted.

Once the results are in and the votes are counted, stay involved. Show up at a Town Council meeting or a Board of Ed meeting. Visit with the mayor, no matter who she is. Read the pages of this paper (or follow us on Twitter @StratfordStar) and keep informed. And most of all, make your voice heard. After all, it’s your town and you should help shape it so that Stratford becomes the best town it can be, from the northern edge of Roosevelt Forest through Stratford Center to the foot of Long Beach.

Much work needs to be done, including the small matter of passing a budget. Now here’s your chance to decide who does that work.