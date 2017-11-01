Stratford Star

Stratford raises $30,000 for Puerto Rico

Stratford residents raised $30,000 over two weeks to contribute to the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Mayor John Harkins, working in conjunction with the Stratford Hispanic Heritage Committee, worked to collect money to contribute to Hurricane Maria relief.

A total of $26,620 was delivered to the American Red Cross office on Monday, Oct. 23. The total increased to $30,000 by Tuesday. The Hispanic Heritage Committee is working with Greater Bridgeport United and the Puerto Rican Parade of Fairfield County Inc. in its effort.

Donations may be made online at perryhousestratford.org/hurricane-maria-relief. Checks should be made out to American Red Cross, memo GBU Hurricane Maria relief, and mailed to  Stratford Hispanic Heritage Committee, P.O. Box 692, Stratford CT 06615.

Emilia Heavenstone, a student at Stratford Academy’s Johnson House, collected funds for Puerto Rico in front of Marnick’s Restaurant. — Contributed photo

  • Kenny

    GREAT JOB!!!!! everyone . Now this is Stratford

