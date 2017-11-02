Watson ‘highly qualified’ for Planning Commission

To the Editor:

Please make note of a highly qualified Democratic candidate for the Planning Commission when you vote on Tuesday, Nov. 7: Harold Watson. The position is for District III, which encompasses Town Council districts 5 and 6, and for the past year, Harold has served ably as an alternate for the commission; he attends every meeting and regularly serves as a standard, voting member.

He has lived in Stratford for the past 11 years, and previously in New York City and at the end of Long Island, where he was also active in town planning and environmental and coastal issues.

An avid bicycler, he prefers the up-close view of wetlands, the Long Island Sound, and parklands, and he has argued for greater commitment by the town to the as yet incomplete Housatonic Greenway bike route. For two years, Harold has served as vice-chair of the town’s Democratic Committee, and proudly counts among his friends numerous Republicans as well as our state leaders: U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy and Dick Blumenthal. He was instrumental in the fight against the sale of a valuable town property, our wastewater treatment plant, and has been intimately involved in Stratford’s development of a local Complete Streets project.

Full disclosure: I am Harold’s domestic partner and am well aware of how dedicated he is to the study of planning issues for the town, and yet don’t take my word for it. Speak to him, and satisfy yourself that he will best represent sane, manageable and beneficial planning goals for Stratford.